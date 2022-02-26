Blackpool 4-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Luke Southwood: 5

Typically suspect in the air, perhaps could have been more decisive with the equaliser but did ok otherwise.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Played out of position on the left, good work for the opener, Blackpool had very little threat down their right although the fourth was scored by his direct opponent.

Andy Rinomhota: 6

Left all too often in a one-on-one battle with little to no protection from Ince Jnr but dealt admirably well.

Michael Morrison: 4

Too often caught out of position and left a mismatched McIntyre to deal with Madine when he, as the bigger, stronger CB, was the one to take on that battle.

Tom McIntyre: 3

Horribly overpowered by Madine far too often, rarely won a header. He needs to be the one to pick up the more nippy of a front two.

That's as much on Ince Snr as it is on TMc but he (and his fellow players) need to take things into their own hands when the individual battle is being so obviously lost.

Danny Drinkwater: 4

Neat, tidy, generally ok but is the sort of player who needs a physical driving force next to him. Fails to provide the adequate protection without that next to him and was simply outbattled today.

Tom Dele-Bashiru: 4

Read Drinkwater.

John Swift: 5

Looked to provide the penetration through Blackpool's defence but stayed central rather than playing the full width of the pitch. Would have liked to have seen quicker ball from him out wide to Ince and Hoillett.

Tom Ince: 4

Ineffective, spent long spells on the fringes of the game. Don't know how he lasted the full 90.

Junior Hoilett: 7

My MOTM. Often found in dangerous positions and always in a position to create. Unlucky to be (wrongfully) taken off.

Lucas Joao: 6

Largely ineffective but notched again.

Subs

Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria: 5

Conceded twice once brought on with 10 to go as we pushed for an equaliser. Not their fault by any means.

Average: 4.92/10

Who was your man of the match against Blackpool? Vote below or through this link.