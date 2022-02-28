The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 291: The Bottom Line

A win and heavy defeat got Paul Ince off to a mixed start in his first week as Reading FC boss.

Marc Mayo and Alan West reconvene for The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 291, with the games against Birmingham and Blackpool on the Recap, your Mailbag questions, the club finances discussed in Newsbites, and a look ahead to Millwall in the Big Match Preview.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:25

Mailbag - 15:56

Newsbites - 20:44

Big Match Preview - 33:09