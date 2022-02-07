Andy Rinomhota Is Your January 2022 Player Of The Month

Congratulations to Andy Rinomhota, who you have voted as Reading’s Player of the Month for January. The midfielder received 54% of the votes in our poll, putting him ahead of the now departed George Puscas (25%) and goalkeeper Luke Southwood (21%).

Many fans might argue that no player deserved to win the accolade given how dreadful last month was for Reading - seven games, six defeats, 23 goals conceded - but Rinomhota came back into the team after three months on the sidelines and showed that he can certainly improve the state of affairs in midfield.

He finished in the top two of our man of the match votes in all four games that he started and unlike some other players in the team, it was clear that he was willing to get stuck in and work hard. He will be a crucial player as Reading fight for Championship survival.

It is the third time that Rinomhota has won this award after collecting it in back-to-back months in December 2018 and January 2019.

The Tilehurst End Player of the Month winners 2021/22

August - John Swift (83%)

September - Luke Southwood (40%)

October - Luke Southwood (65%)

November - Luke Southwood (44%)

December - Tom Holmes (TTE Tribunal)

January - Andy Rinomhota (54%)