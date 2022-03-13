The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 293: Nothing Changes

From conceding after 17 seconds to capitulating in the second half, it was another horror show from Reading as they lost 4-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Nothing is changing and we’re left to berate the same mistakes again and again.

Olly Allen is joined by Ben Thomas on this week’s podcast to dissect the defeat at the City Ground, debate Reading’s survival chances and look ahead to a difficult week with games against Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers to come before the international break.

Show Order

Recap - 3:04

Mailbag - 22:30

Newsbites - 33:22

Big Match Preview - 39:28