Bournemouth 1-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Ørjan Nyland: 6

Looked a steady if unspectacular pair of hands and, more importantly, a presence in the box. Could have done a little better with the goal, but it was early in the game and a well-placed shot. He wasn’t peppered in the net tonight, with Bournemouth having only two or three high-quality chances, but didn’t cause any trouble by his own means with an assured performance.

Made his best save low to his left from Todd Cantwell at 29 minutes, and added a calm stop seconds after the restart. Faced with an onrushing attacker, Nyland did well to hold his position and make the close-range stop. Made an assured catch in the 89th minute to help see out the match. A good start to his Reading career, and should be the starting keeper until that changes.

Andy Yiadom: 7

Made some good runs and fired in testing crosses. Provided a cut-back and a golden opportunity to Rino just after the Bournemouth goal that he’ll feel deserved an assist. Was mostly his usual reliable self in defence, and his wide play helped Reading take control and stretch the game in the second half.

Compared to his defensive companions, Yiadom increasingly looks as though he’s operating on an altogether different level when the side go forward. I’d like to see McIntyre shift across into a three when Reading attack to allow Yiadom more licence to get into the box and cut the ball back across.

Tom Holmes: 6

Caught ball watching for the goal, among others, but calmed down as the half went on and put in a steadier performance than in recent weeks. Surely down to familiarity, Holmes plays better alongside Morrison than other options.

Michael Morrison: 6

Marshalled the defence well after a shaky start to proceedings. Was a threat at corners when Ince supplied it in dangerous areas.

Tom McIntyre: 5

You can never accuse TMac of not doing his best, but he simply is not a left back. He was better tonight in defence than he was against Forest, but problems when attacking persist. McIntyre has a good touch and can deliver elegant long passes, but it’s not super surprising to say that a natural CB is limited going forward is it? Still deserves a short run in the team at CB when Baba Rahman returns.

Andy Rinomhota: 5

Had a great chance to equalise just after the half hour that he should have done better with. Was his usual busy self in midfield without doing anything particularly memorable.

Danny Drinkwater: 6

An incomplete but improved performance from recent weeks. Hardly had a touch in the first half, though had a chance to shoot in the penalty box when he fumbled his feet. He was a huge part of the impressive 20 minutes Reading put together after the break, with several passes from deep that broke the lines and Bournemouth’s press. The less said about his shooting the better.

Overall though he looked less out of his depth than he has done. A repeat performance against Blackburn Rovers would be a great sign before the International break.

Josh Laurent: 7

A tale of two halves for Josh tonight. Playeing further up the field than usual, it took him a while to get into the game in the first half. He generally looked unsure of where the ball should go when and his skill in running from deep seemed wasted in Swift’s usual position.

Came out with fire in his belly in the second half and was a menace for Bournemouth’s back four, athletically and tenaciously leading the press from the front that helped Reading to a strong opening 20 minutes. His audible screams of joy at Ince’s goal could light a fire in the rest of our season alone. His game gets him a six. The added passion takes it up to a seven.

Ovie Ejaria: 5

A mixed bag. He let Dominic Solanke run into a dangerous position with no semblance of a challenge for the goal. It took a while for him and McIntyre to fully understand their defensive assignments, but Ejaria was able to express himself more when Reading pushed the ball into Bournemouth’s end in the second half.

Made a classic set of Ejaria turns to get Reading in business moving forward in the play that ended with Rinomhota’s chance.

Tom Ince: 8

What can you say about that goal? Ince looked more dangerous all night with an improved end product but his strike tonight was different class. Ince also took set plays tonight and did a reasonable job, delivering deep corners to the back post that were a handful for Bournemouth (and the referee) to handle all night. If he can continue that, and continue to provide an improved end product, his touch of class could be huge in the relegation battle.

Lucas Joao: 5

Should’ve done better with Ince’s early cross. Attacking it with the head would almost have given him an open net. Joao’s link-up play is still far and away the best of any available striker, but he again wasn’t helped by a referee choosing to look the other way at his physical treatment. Didn’t do much to deserve being substituted but was muted for large stretches.

Subs

Yakou Meite: 5

Switched for Joao, Meite came on to chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing” which must have been heartbreaking for a player as committed as him to hear, regardless of it not being aimed at him. Meite is better off the wing and didn’t feature too prominently after his arrival, though was a more able replacement for Joao’s hold-up play than against Forest.

Junior Hoilett: N/A

Came on after the 90th minute and I’m unsure if he got a touch.

Average: 5.91/10

Who was your man of the match against Bournemouth? Vote below or through this link.