Blackburn Fans Verdict: Laurent Screamer Secures Three Points

I said to my Dad on the way to the game on Saturday that I simply did not care how we played, it’s just about getting all three points. And three points is what we got, vitally.

It’s a really, really important win, especially when you look at the results around us that happened at Saturday lunchtime and when you consider where we’re off to next.

At half time I had a feeling it was going to be one of those days. Lucas Joao had somehow put a free header from about six yards straight at the keeper before steering an effort round the post, and Josh Laurent, Andy Yiadom and Tom Ince had also tested the keeper too.

However, Blackburn Rovers went on to miss a few chances themselves before Laurent popped up with an absolute beauty to add three to our points tally. The biggest +3 of the season so far.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the big talking points...

Josh Laurent

I think it’s fair to say Josh hasn’t quite hit the heights that he produced last season, which saw him win player of the season. But let’s be honest, none of his team mates have.

However, his performance on Saturday was the best I’ve seen from him in a very, very long time. Even before the goal, he looked hungry, tenacious and drove forward from midfield in a way that we became so accustomed to see last season.

And to top it off, he won the game with a beauty into the top corner. A fantastic afternoon for him, and the fans showed their love for him after the game...

Still in love with Laurent’s finish. Unreal. What a good win! #readingfc — Stanley Staines (@Stainesy95) March 19, 2022

Big 3 points! josh laurent - you beauty! #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) March 19, 2022

Josh Laurent

Sign him up #ReadingFC — Mick Day (@MickDay99) March 19, 2022

Love having Laurent further up. Absolute machine. #readingfc — Will (@goodgorbash) March 19, 2022

Josh Laurent boy that was beautiful #readingfc — Carr calls timeout (@SammyGitahi7) March 19, 2022

Motm for me was Laurent, not only a wonder goal but a solid performance @JoshLaurent28 #Readingfc — Joe (@RFCJoeJ) March 19, 2022

Orjan Nyland

Personally, I can’t understand what Luke Southwood did that meant he’s fallen so far out of favour within the club. However, Nyland put in a performance on Saturday that was well worthy of the number-one shirt.

His distribution was iffy at times, but his experience shone through when we needed it most. Plus, he popped up with a couple of very good, and very important, saves that helped us secure all three points.

I think it’s fair to say he’ll be our number one for the remainder of the season, and the fans loved what they saw against Rovers...

At every level of football, a quality keeper inspires confidence all over the pitch.



Great goal from Laurent, but in Nyland we FINALLY have a keeper who wins us games, rather than costing us games.



Superb win. Dare to dream time. #readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) March 19, 2022

Nyland was immense today, made 2 unreal saves and looked solid all game #Readingfc — NKDING43 (@NKDING43) March 19, 2022

Nyland was class today. We fully deserved to win today #readingfc — Cameron (@ronniemac93) March 19, 2022

Too early to vote for Nyland to be player of the season? He has mine & @Dubstep1988’s vote #readingfc — Ben Thomas (@mrblthomas) March 19, 2022

Amazing what difference a good goalkeeper makes. Let’s hope Nyland can get tied down beyond this summer. #readingfc — Deckland (@dsaund6) March 19, 2022

What a difference Nyland as made aswell @ReadingFC nice clean sheet #readingfc — Paul Penny (@ppenny1362) March 19, 2022

A big win

That is the biggest win of the season so far. After the good result at Bournemouth at midweek, we simply had to back it up with a win - or else it would’ve meant nothing.

It doesn’t matter how we get results now, as long as we get them. Points will keep us in this league, not performances. Thankfully, on Saturday I thought we had the best of both worlds. The performance was good and we picked up a nice +3.

The fans knew the importance of that win, as you can tell from their post match reaction...

Huge win. Didn’t see 4 points coming from Bournemouth and Blackburn but much needed ahead of the Barnsley game. #readingfc — Louis (@dinglouis_) March 19, 2022

That win means even more when you consider the Derby and Barnsley results. Massive afternoon! #readingfc — Becky Trotman (@beckytrotman) March 19, 2022

Brilliant win for #readingfc today, four points from the last two games.



Performances like today will keep the club in the championship, just need to build some momentum.



I'm now off to Lisbon to celebrate — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) March 19, 2022

Massive win. Great goal to win it. Not pretty at times but great to get the job done. Massive game up next against Barnsley. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) March 19, 2022

Conclusion

A big win indeed but we just have to keep this wheel turning now. We have eight massive games left, and none bigger than the next, a trip to Barnsley. A win at Oakwell would do wonders for our survival hopes, but they’re not going to lie down easy.

There were still a few question marks to come from the match, but we won the game, so we can’t complain too much.

URZ