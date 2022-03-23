The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 294: Laur And Order

A week is a long time in football and in the space of seven days, Reading went from staring down the barrel of relegation to giving their survival chances a huge boost with a draw away at Bournemouth and a win at home to Blackburn. There were a couple of belting goals thrown in for good measure too.

Olly Allen is joined by Adam Jones on this week’s podcast to discuss where it all leaves Reading in the international break, answer your mailbag questions and look ahead to a quite frankly massive game against Barnsley when the Championship returns.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Show Order

Recap - 2:30

Mailbag - 18:43

Newsbites - 36:00

Big Match Preview - 40:42