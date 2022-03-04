Congratulations to Lucas Joao, who you have voted as Reading’s player of the month for February! The Portuguese striker received 48% of the vote, placing him ahead of January’s winner Andy Rinomhota (33%), Andy Yiadom (15%) and John Swift (4%).

February was the month that we saw the best of Lucas Joao again. Having returned from a four-month injury layoff in January, the striker really hit his stride last month with five goals in six matches. It means he is already Reading’s second highest scorer this season despite missing two thirds of the campaign.

Joao’s presence and threat in and around the box is something that Reading seriously missed in his absence and I imagine that Veljko Paunovic may be somewhere wondering whether he would still be in a job if the 28-year-old had been fully fit throughout a difficult winter. Joao’s close control and skill is remarkable for a striker of his frame and adds a completely different dynamic to this team.

Congratulations again to Lucas - please keep scoring!

The Tilehurst End Player of the Month winners 2021/22

August - John Swift (83%)

September - Luke Southwood (40%)

October - Luke Southwood (65%)

November - Luke Southwood (44%)

December - Tom Holmes (TTE Tribunal)

January - Andy Rinomhota (54%)

February - Lucas Joao (48%)