Reading 0-1 Millwall: Player Ratings

Luke Southwood: 6

A surprisingly quiet afternoon for Southwood. Apart from one decent save in the first half I can’t recall him having very much else to do. Don’t think he could’ve done too much about the goal.

Andy Yiadom: 5

A pretty standard Yiadom performance, just with no end product. Plenty of endeavour and got forward often, but the final pass or cross let him down. Was caught out once or twice letting Malone in down their left.

Michael Morrison: 5

A fairly uninspiring performance. Didn’t have too much to do defensively but was never convincing. We almost saw the return of Morrodona with a mazy run in the first half that sadly came to nothing. I’m not sure whether Cooper was Morrison or Holmes’ man for the goal, but as good as Cooper is in the air it did look a bit too easy.

Tom Holmes: 5

I could almost copy and paste my thoughts on Morrison for Holmes, just with an added note that I’m never comfortable when Holmes is on the ball. I’m sure he’ll grow into a top championship centre back but for now you always worry he has a mistake in him.

Tom McIntyre: 6

I’m a big Tom McIntyre fan, but I’ve never been convinced with him at left back. Saying that, I actually thought today was one of his better performances on the left. Doesn’t offer anywhere near the threat going forward that Baba does, but did at least try to put a few crosses into the box.

Andy Rinomhota: 6

It’s so much better to have Rinomhota in midfield. I don’t think today was his best game but he brings plenty of energy and effort, which today included a superb last-ditch tackle to stop a Millwall breakaway, that would’ve probably resulted in a goal.

Danny Drinkwater: 5

Fans always need a scapegoat and now Liam Moore and George Puscas have left it feels like Drinkwater is that guy. He actually started the game brightly, a few tidy passes in midfield and seemed to have more energy than usual, but sadly faded as the game went on. One very poor final pass when he should’ve had a shot stifled a promising attack.

Tom Ince: 5

At least one Ince looked lively today and tried to make something happen (evening Paul). He does work hard and often tries to beat his man, but like so many others today his end product was just not there. Should have been subbed far earlier, which I will come onto later.

John Swift: 6

Looked bright and probably the most likely to make something happen, even if just from a set piece. Had what appeared to be a very decent chance in the first half which he blazed over the bar. Lacked that bit of quality today which we know he possesses.

Junior Hoilett: 4

Potentially being a little harsh here (sorry Ben!) but I just can’t recall anything of note Hoilett did, which in fairness is unusual for him. Probably missed Baba’s overlapping runs. Like Ince should’ve been subbed far earlier.

Lucas Joao: 5

Not Joao’s day today, was often bullied around by Millwall’s big lads at the back. In fairness he got little to no service, but had a couple of occasions when he should’ve shot but instead tried numerous drag-backs, which when work look great but when they don’t are incredibly frustrating.

Subs

Ovie Ejaria: 5

Didn’t really make an impact when he came on but hard to criticise considering he was only given just over 10 minutes.

Yakou Meite: N/A

To bring Meite on with only four minutes left was nothing short of criminal. We controlled the second half without looking overly threatening, and the game was calling out for a change from the 60th minute.

Do we have a problem here with Tom Ince being the gaffer’s son? Meite and Ince are in direct competition for the right wing role, and no Reading fan would believe Ince is the better option. Chasing a game all half and you give arguably your biggest threat four minutes - utterly incomprehensible. We rightly criticised Paunovic for his poor (or lack of) substitutions, however Ince deserves just as much criticism today if not more.

Scott Dann: N/A

Goodness me what on earth was the point here?

Average: 5.25/10

Who was your MOTM against Millwall? Vote below or through this link.