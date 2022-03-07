The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 292: A Royal Coop

Reading FC fell to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall on Saturday to leave the Royals mired in relegation trouble.

Marc and Ben are back to Recap the match, answer your Mailbag questions, look across the club Newsbites, and cast an eye on a trip to Nottingham Forest in Big Match Preview.

Show Order

Recap - 02:17

Mailbag - 19:53

Newsbites - 35:01

Big Match Preview - 40:58