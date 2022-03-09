The Tilehurst End Podcast: Reading’s 2020-21 Accounts With Kieran Maguire

We’re delighted to be joined once again by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, host of the Price of Football podcast and author of the book of the same name, to go through Reading’s latest set of financial accounts.

We dive into the reasons for Reading’s £36million loss in 2020-21, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the now infamous wages to turnover ratio and the continuation of Dai Yongge’s financial backing. Plus, Kieran gives his view on reports that Barnsley have written to the EFL to claim that Reading are not complying with their agreed business plan.

