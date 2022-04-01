Congratulations to Andy Yiadom, who you have voted as Reading’s player of the month for March! It was our tightest contest of the season so far as the right-back took home 35% of the votes, ahead of Tom Ince and Josh Laurent (both 25%) and Tom Holmes (15%). It is the first time that Yiadom has won this accolade since his very first month at the club, August 2018.

Yiadom continues to stand out as one of the leaders in Reading’s team as he drags them over the survival line with his passion and determination. As a full-back, he is reliable defensively and offers the occasional spark going forward too.

Not that there was much competition, but the 30-year-old won our man of the match vote against Nottingham Forest in March and came second in the poll against Bournemouth. To cap off last month, Yiadom was part of the Ghana side that qualified for this year’s World Cup with a playoff victory over Nigeria.

The Tilehurst End Player of the Month winners 2021/22

August - John Swift (83%)

September - Luke Southwood (40%)

October - Luke Southwood (65%)

November - Luke Southwood (44%)

December - Tom Holmes (TTE Tribunal)

January - Andy Rinomhota (54%)

February - Lucas Joao (48%)

March - Andy Yiadom (35%)