The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 296: The Diff-erence between winning and losing

Cardiff walked away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium with all three points after a second-half collapse by Reading FC.

It had been a positive week up until the half-time whistle on Saturday with the Royals beating Stoke, and Marc Mayo is joined by Ben Thomas to chew over all the match action, latest news and mailbag questions for The Tilehurst End Podcast.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:08

Mailbag - 21:34

Newsbites - 43:35

Big Match Preview - 51:50