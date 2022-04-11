We are no worse off than we were on Saturday morning; in fact we’re a little bit better off as now Barnsley have fewer games to pick up the points they need to overtake us. However, we could’ve all but secured Championship status with a win on Saturday, but we let ourselves down once again.

We should be 11 points clear now. It's not the end of the world and the gap is still eight points, but it’s so frustrating. The only thing consistent about this team is its inconsistency.

The fans were left frustrated too. Here’s how the reacted to the big talking points.

Tale of two halves

The fans were impressed at half time. It had been a good attacking performance, we were 1-0 up, 11 points clear of Barnsley and 45 minutes from virtually Championship survival. Happy days.

However, what was to follow was a familiarly poor second-half performance. We had built a platform in the first half to go on and win the game comfortably, but threw it all away in the second half.

We have become used to seeing Jekyll and Hyde performances this season, and the fans saw another one which they were not happy with...

Winnable home game that would of pretty much made us safe. 1 nil up and then play like that second half is just stupid. Bad management #ReadingFC — Adam Nige Cox (@Adamnigecox) April 9, 2022

That was honestly like watching a different Reading side each half. Thought we looked decent in the first, but so so poor in the second - the game was there to be won and we blew it. #readingfc — Steven Hansell (@steveyroyal) April 9, 2022

Oh man, we were on the front foot full of running in the first half, our energy vanished in the 2nd half, shouldve got a 2nd goal when we had the chance! #readingfc — Simon Edwards (@Madstad109) April 9, 2022

Got exactly what we deserved, nothing. That second half was laughable, wouldn’t expect that lack of intensity from a park team let alone a team of professionals. #readingfc — Richard Langley (@simply_langers) April 9, 2022

So disappointing when there was such a positive first half #readingfc — alisterrfc (@alisterrfc1) April 9, 2022

Garbage second half today. Devoid of attacking ideas. Two mediocre sides, poor refereeing as well but no excuses. Should have got a result and failed #readingfc — Wimby (@Wimby) April 9, 2022

Really can't get my head around that 2nd half, we started well like we did against Stoke, looked really threatening, good tempo and intensity. Second half it was like we were on battery saver mode, really baffling as more of the same would have probably got us a win #readingfc ‍♂️ — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) April 9, 2022

Dreadful, dreadful second half. Luckily 3 teams worse than us… again #readingfc — Luke Thurlow (@luke_1871) April 9, 2022

such a poor - disjointed, passive 2nd half display from RFC #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) April 9, 2022

The defending

We have seen a slight improvement in defence since Paul Ince came in, but this team is just far too prone to conceding goals, and doing so via shambolic defending nine times out of 10.

It was the case again against the Bluebirds as Cardiff sliced through us at ease for both goals. That second goal in particular is just a catastrophe of the highest order. Players out of position here there and everywhere, it was embarrassing.

For as long as we’re this bad at defending, we won’t be making any progress as a club. The fans are getting sick of it...

Cardiff players stroll through the #readingfc defence and score 1-2 — Andy (@Brownie1871) April 9, 2022

Defence is terrible. Mcintyre shouldn’t be starting over baba and Scott Dann must start over Morrison or Holmes I don’t care who. ‍♂️ #readingfc — Cameron (@ronniemac93) April 9, 2022

2 very very easy goals for Cardiff today. Weird as Ince said he tighten up the defence. #readingfc — micah (@m1871e) April 9, 2022

Would say this, though, there's absolutely no way Tom McIntyre should be playing left back when we have Baba sat on the bench. At fault for both goals, not the first time he's looked like a headless chicken out there. #readingfc — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) April 10, 2022

Absolutely abysmal defending from McIntyre on both goals, sucked in again. Either back up holding mid or Vanarama South if he’s playing anywhere in defence #readingfc — Lee Wyeth (@leewyeth) April 9, 2022

Paul Ince

I think Ince has done a good job. He’s (almost) done exactly what he was brought in to do which is keep us up. He’s done a better job than I thought he would, and I’m sure I wasn’t the only pessimistic one when he was appointed.

However, he has shown little to suggest he is the right man to take the club forward in the long term. Saturday proved that point once again. He has been in a charge for a while now, but the same problems keep cropping up.

Fuel was added to the fire to on Sunday morning when the Daily Mirror reported that he’s been offered the position for next season. The fans aren't keen on that proposition...

This second half is why Ince can’t stay. Cardiff are the worse side I’ve seen here for years. #readingfc — Jordan Norris (@Jordo_Grittt) April 9, 2022

With tactics and a performance like that today against a very poor Cardiff team, Ince can take a hike when it comes to a permanent job. #readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) April 9, 2022

The manner of the defeat today is the more concerning thing…looked to have been turning a corner recently. Really not convinced Ince is the man for the job long term. Not pinning today on him but generally speaking it’s been too up and down with a difficult run in. #readingfc — Sam Hudspith (@samhudspith24) April 9, 2022

2 very very easy goals for Cardiff today. Weird as Ince said he tighten up the defence. #readingfc — micah (@m1871e) April 9, 2022

Erm, according to the Daily Mirror, Paul Ince has been offered the chance to continue as #ReadingFC manager next season.



— Adam GC Jones (@ajonesrfc) April 10, 2022

Just want to check... we're all in agreement that Paul Ince shouldn't be in charge for the first game next season, right?#Readingfc — Niall - Guilty, I support Reading. (@Reading106) April 9, 2022

Conclusion

Another horrible afternoon at the SCL Stadium. Luckily, we’re still in the driving seat for Championship survival, but nothing is convincing me that we won’t be in a similar position (or worse) this time next year.

The same old problems keep coming to the fore and it is now as frustrating as it is predictable. It’s horrible. We’re saying it again I know, but a revamp in the summer is needed desperately. And by revamp, I mean a proper overhaul of, not just players, but the entire club - from top to bottom.