Reading 4-4 Swansea City: Player Ratings

Orjan Nyland: 6

Apart from picking the ball out of his own net, he didn’t really have much to do. I can’t remember him being forced into a notable save. He’s a really assuring figure between the sticks and, although his distribution leaves a lot to be desired sometimes, his experience has been invaluable since he joined.

Andy Yiadom: 6

God, I love this guy so much. There’s usually something within me that finds it hard to praise defenders after conceding four, but today is different. As ever, he was full of energy and quality down the right-hand side. Not as effective as he has been in recent weeks (that might be a bit harsh) but still a good performance. What a guy.

Michael Morrison: 6

The first two goals were worldies, and although the build-up to the penalty and the fourth were poor bits of defending, I don’t think any blame can be directly pinned on Morro. Don’t think he did anything particularly badly, and on a day like today, I’m in the mood for being nice anyway so he gets a six.

Tom McIntyre: 7

For two games in a row now TMc has brought me close to tears. In the last two games, he has somehow found two moments of inspiration that look like they are going to keep us up. And he’s one of us, a boyhood Royal. You genuinely couldn’t write it. Today, another moment that I will never forget, utterly incredible.

Baba Rahman: 6

Simply put he’s our best left back. Although McIntyre has filled in admirably since Ince took over the reigns, there’s no doubt that Baba should be playing left back whenever he is available. He didn’t pull up any roots today, but put in another standard performance. Still think he has more to offer going forward though.

Tom Ince: 7

I’ve grown to become very, very fond of Tom Ince. He is good on the ball and also a threat going forward, but most importantly, he never, ever stops running. Today he showed that terrier-like attitude and desire again, and got his rewards with a goal that sparked the unbelievable turnaround. I would not mind one bit if we saw Tom in a Reading shirt again next season.

Tom Dele-Bashiru: 5

I do feel bad for scoring TDB so low but, like many of his team mates, he got ran ragged by Swansea’s midfield for most of the afternoon. He really isn’t a CDM, particularly for this type of game, and looked a little out of his depth for most of the 90 minutes. Not for the lack of trying, it just wasn’t TDB’s day.

Danny Drinkwater: 6

Similarly to his midfield partner, got ran around by Swansea for large proportions. However, he is one of the only players in a blue and white shirt who tried to get the ball on the deck and play it around a bit. Also put in a few of his newly trademark 50/50 crunches which got the crowd growing.

Junior Hoilett: 6

A bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance from Junior today. He was one of our rare threats in the first half down the left-hand side, before clumsily giving a away penalty on the stroke of half time which on any other day would’ve probably cost us a result. Made up for it in the second half with a lovely assist for Ince’s goal though.

Josh Laurent: 6

Like most, the game passed him by in the first half. Swansea were far too good for us and none of our midfield could get near them. But one thing he does bring when playing as a 10 is energy further up the field. He used that well a couple of times in the second half. But, on a personal level, it wasn't Josh’s greatest game.

Lucas Joao: 8

Say what you like about Lucas, but he scores goals. Although his all-round performance could’ve been better today (I always expect more from him because he’s that good), he managed to get on the scoresheet twice, more than playing his part in the fight-back, and bagged an assist for McIntyre’s equaliser.

Subs

Yakou Meite: N/A

Came on with seven or so minutes to go, so didn’t really have enough time to make a real impact. It’s so good to have him back in the squad though.

Average: 6.27/10

