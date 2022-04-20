Swansea Fans Verdict: Royals Rise From The Ashes

At the time of writing it’s circa 24 hours since Tom McIntyre prodded home a dramatic late goal, his second in as many games, and I still don’t have a clue what on earth happened. It was 4-1, we were dead and buried, Swansea City were playing us off the park. There wasn't a cat in hell’s chance that we’d get anything from the game.

Arise Tom McIntyre. He did it on Friday, and he only went and did it again on Monday afternoon. The second unforgettable moment of the weekend, and another reminder of why we keep trudging up and down the country to watch this club, even when times are tough.

There was so much fan reaction to gather up, as you can imagine. But here are the best bits, and it’s fair to say you were a happy bunch...

The fightback

We were dead and buried, the game was over. Where on earth the players found the fight to comeback from 4-1 down I will never know.

That’s the difference between the team now and where we were a few months ago. And that kind of never-say-die attitude is all we’ve ever wanted as fans. Huge credit has to go to Paul Ince for completely turning around the mentality of the club.

The fans only ever ask to see 100% at all times from the players, so they loved it seeing it on Monday...

Where on earth had that 2nd half come from? Thats all we ask for in that second half, fight passion and commitment for the badge. Different team 2nd half. Like the old times. Fair play lads. Credit where its due. #readingfc — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) April 18, 2022

Wow … getting spanked and being 1-4 down and wondering what final score might well be and then to get to 4-4 at full time with nearly last kick of game .. what great effort and fight and what a game #readingfc — Cliff (@royalcliff71) April 18, 2022

I need a lie down, seriously what fight and belief that we could of only dreamt of a couple of months back. Ince has to take a lot of credit, but the players have stepped up too. All of them out there gave everything they had and that is what we want #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) April 18, 2022

WE WILL FIGHT...TO THE END...THEY CALL US THE ROOOOOOOOOYALLLLS #READINGFC https://t.co/mvM2vcOiwK — Dan Cross (@danieljcross) April 18, 2022

That's a game we lost 6-1/7-1 under Pauno, the fight in this team has changed massively under Ince. We'll have our ups and downs but at last the team is playing with a bit of pride again #readingfc — Jon Mitcham (@JDMitcham) April 18, 2022

I’ve never left a game of football early. Which is why I’m now downing this double gin & tonic, having watched the most incredible 95 mins. That’s what football’s all about. Talk about fight #readingfc #pourmeanother pic.twitter.com/LAeIDEpWbQ — Sarah Walker (@sarahwradio) April 18, 2022

For an hour, Swansea were as good as anyone I’ve seen at the SCL. Reading have fight tho, they compete under Ince - I don’t think he is ever going to be a tactical genius nor will we pop it around like Swansea do but his record probably gets him the job now. #readingfc — Jordan Norris (@Jordo_Grittt) April 18, 2022

To think there were fans at half-time tweeting that the players didn’t care. Can you imagine a fight back like that under the former manager. Ince has instilled real fighting spirit in this squad. #readingfc — Jonathan Richards (@JR_1871) April 18, 2022

After Stoke and today I’m genuinely excited to be watching Reading again. The fights back, so, so good #ReadingFC — William Owen Pond (@WilliamOwenPond) April 18, 2022

4-1 down after an hour. 4-4 at full time. A fight back like that is why I’m proud to be a Royal after 30 years (even though I’ve been tearing my hair out most of this season!) #readingfc #comeback #ilovemyclub pic.twitter.com/faFUWNTeos — Cassie King (@CassieKing) April 18, 2022

Tom McIntyre

The stuff dreams are made of. I keep saying it, but he is one of us, one of our own scoring last-minute winners and equalisers in front of us fans is utterly incredible. When people say football is just a game, show them McIntyre’s last two games.

Every time i think about it I keep smiling. It’s what football’s truly about. It feels strange saying it, but it's like we scored those goals with him. 10 years after he was on the pitch celebrating our promotion, he’s scored a last-minute equaliser that virtually secures our safety on the exact same pitch. Mind-blowing.

He even came over to Club 1871 and started a chant at full time. I love him so much.

He’s one of our own, and you guys absolutely love him, not least his dad, Ian...

I’ve had him on shooting practice in the back garden for the last couple of week, finally paying off!! URZZZZZ #readingfc pic.twitter.com/iSJxrDhgaA — Ian McIntyre (@IanMcIn35684305) April 18, 2022

If there’s not a statue of Tom McIntyre outside Purple Turtle by the morning we riot. #readingfc — Jamie (@jamiewillby) April 18, 2022

You absolute beauty Tom McIntyre. What a man. #ReadingFC — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) April 18, 2022

Tom McIntyre statue. Get it built #readingfc — Callum (@CallumSeward9) April 18, 2022

#readingfc. He's one of our own!! He's one of our own!! TOM McIntyre He'd one of our own!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f4Ez3sRXca — Dave Andrews (@DaveAnd56252204) April 18, 2022

Swansea = banter fc, Cmon Tom McIntyre you sexy sexy man #readingfc — ZackRFC1871 (@ZRfc1871) April 18, 2022

WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED. MCINTYRE I LOVE YOU. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) April 18, 2022

It is no longer Fergie time, it shall now be known as McIntyre time, or McIntime for short. @Tom5Mc #readingfc — Ewan (@ewan_sparrow) April 18, 2022

Conclusion

Wow. What another incredible game. A few months ago that game would not have finished 4-1. Swansea would’ve gone on to score five, six or seven goals. We would’ve been embarrassed. But not now.

We showed a fight, spirit and desire that I haven’t seen in a very, very long time. It was incredible stuff, and all we’ve ever asked for as fans. Just never give up. If you don’t give up on the pitch, we won’t give up in the stands, and Monday was a perfect example of that.

URZZZZZZ