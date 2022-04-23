Hull City 3-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Orjan Nyland: 5

Should have done better with the opener. Despite it being hit with power, it was at a tight angle. Not at fault for the second or third goals though, and those were the only three shots the Tigers got on target.

Andy Yiadom: 6

No worries defensively, but I hoped for more from him offensively. Added little in that regard before the break, and although he improved after the restart, linking up well with Hoilett and getting into more dangerous positions, he didn’t have the end product.

Michael Morrison: 5

Nothing dreadful from Morro, but he had a few weak moments. His lack of pace was exposed somewhat for the first goal, when he couldn’t get across to pressure Keane Lewis-Potter, and he was caught by a ball over the top when KLP completed his brace. Down the other end, he almost tucked the ball home when a corner was flicked onto him at the back post.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Another game at centre half for someone who’s been shunted around a bit in recent weeks. No major concerns, a pretty quiet afternoon for him really.

Baba Rahman: 6

Similar thoughts to Yiadom. Had his moments in the final third, creating a Joao chance with a cross in the first half when linking up with Hoilett, and forced a save at a tight angle in the second, but wasn’t in full flow. He’ll have better days, he’ll have worse ones too.

Tom Dele-Bashiru: 4

He's not a defensive midfielder, is he? I feel a bit sorry for him having to fill in here and his lack of presence being exposed, but this was another poor afternoon for Dele-Bashiru.

Gave the ball away in the build-up to the opener, and we didn't see enough of him as an attacking force. Sure, he's in a deeper role, but you'd still hope for TDB to put Reading on the front foot more.

Danny Drinkwater: 6

Kept Reading moving pretty well at times, particularly in the second half when we were at our stronger going forwards, but wasn’t that expressive. Solid but unspectacular. He’d really benefit from having a runner in behind to pick out with balls in behind, and he didn’t have that today.

Tom Ince: 5

An ineffective afternoon on the whole, bar one nice moment in the second half. Did really well to create an opening for Joao that should have been buried.

Josh Laurent: 5

Played most of the game in his now-familiar number-10 role, but was completely ineffective. Some days his lack of creativity is clear, and this was one of those days.

He looked better-suited as a deeper midfielder in the second half. Then, he could either keep it simple with a straightforward pass or drive forward into space. Overall, his afternoon balances out as underwhelming but not that bad. Also put a first-half header straight at the keeper, should have done better,

Junior Hoilett: 6

Probably Reading's best attacking outlet in the first half and was heavily involved in a spell of danger on the left wing just before 1-0. Nice inswinging cross for Laurent’s header and played in Ince for another opportunity. That first-half involvement has just about pushed him up to a 6/10.

Hoilett was OK but quieter in the second half, although this time he was on the right wing when Ejaria replaced Dele-Bashiru and went to that side. He had some decent link-up with Yiadom, but faded, and I’d have got him off for Meite in a straight swap.

Lucas João: 5

Had a couple of chances, including a big one that went begging, being played through on goal by Ince but unable to beat the ‘keeper.

Subs

Ovie Ejaria: 5

Got just over half an hour on the left wing and did OK without pulling up any trees. Lovely skill to control a difficult ball from Rahman but then put his shot straight at the ‘keeper, which probably sums a lot up for Ejaria overall.

Yakou Meite: N/A

Came on for Ince to allow Reading to go 4-4-2. Not enough time on the pitch to add anything.

Average: 5.3/10

