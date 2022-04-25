 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hull City Fans Verdict: Mixed Emotions For The Loyal Royals

Here’s how the fans reacted to a poor loss, but a loss that secured our Championship survival.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

Mixed emotions were definitely the order of the day on Saturday. There was of course relief and happiness that, after a torrid campaign, we managed to secure our safety for another year. However, I couldn’t help but feel a bit worried about what is to come next season after witnessing an abysmal performance.

I know Ince said he didn’t care about the result, which is fair enough considering he’s achieved the task he was asked to do, but I - and many other Reading fans - just can’t feel the same way.

After two fantastic results, Saturday was a huge reality check and a sign of the size of the task at hand this summer and beyond.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the big talking points...

A poor performance

I haven’t gone into many games with confidence this season, but I did on Saturday. The last two results had got me feeling good, and on Saturday we had a chance to seal our safety with a good win against a team who were playing for nothing. But instead, we got the kind of performance we’ve become accustomed to this season.

Individual errors, poor defending and not being very threatening going forward. I think it was a bit of a reminder of where we actually are as a club, and the work that needs to be done.

A really bad performance, and one that got the result it deserves...

We are staying up

Ultimately, this was the big story of the day, and I think it deserves to be. We’ve flirted with relegation a few times in recent seasons, but this season was the only one where I had resigned myself to the fact we were going down.

I didn’t see a way out of the mess we’d got ourselves in - but somehow we’ve managed to claw ourselves out of it.

Credit has to go to Ince and the players for doing that, and the fans were able to breathe a big sigh of relief on Saturday evening...

Looking ahead to the summer

Although we still have two games left, after the game on Saturday eyes definitely started to turn to what is going to be a vital summer for the future of this club.

There are some big decisions to be made and they need to be made quickly. Who will be manager? Who, if any, of the out-of-contract players will re-sign? Will we hire a DoF? And so many more.

This club and the powers-that-be do not have a good history of planning and making the right decisions, but my God do they need to make the right ones this summer.

Here’s what the fans had to say...

Conclusion

A day of mixed emotions. We’re safe, it’s another season in the Championship, but if we don’t stop seeing performances like we did on Saturday and if we don’t make the right decisions this summer, another season might be all it is.

The fact of the matter is that this squad should not really be celebrating finishing 21st. It’s been a season of players performing well below their best and we better be thanking our lucky stars that Derby are a worse-run club than even us.

