 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 298: The Royals Are Staying Up

Reading secured survival from Championship relegation despite a 3-0 defeat to Hull

By Marc Mayo and Olly_Allen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Reading FC are a Championship team for another year - but did the result that guaranteed it matter?

Hull put three past Paul Ince’s Royals and The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Olly Allen here from the match Recap, your Mailbag questions, the club Newsbites, and Big Match Preview.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:58

Mailbag - 19:11

Newsbites - 33:10

Big Match Preview - 34:44

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...