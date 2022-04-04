The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 295: Relegation Relief

Reading sent the away end at Oakwell into raptures with a dramatic late equaliser in the relegation six-pointer against Barnsley on Saturday.

Marc Mayo is back in the hotseat to discuss with Olly Allen the game for The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 295 with a recap of the game, your questions in the mailbag, the club newsbites and a preview of Tuesday’s clash with Stoke.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:53

Mailbag - 16:00

Newsbites - 29:14

Big Match Preview - 30:42