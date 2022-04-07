 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stoke City Fans Verdict: Big Win Leaves Loyal Royals Gleaming

Here’s the best of the fan reaction after a vitally important three points at the SCL stadium.

I had my say on Tuesday evening’s game in the match report, so for my full review, go and give that a read. But what I will reiterate in this intro is what a incredibly important three points it was.

As they say, we are now well and truly at the business end of the season, and all that matters is making sure we’re in the Championship next season. Tuesday’s result has gone a long way to securing that feat.

It was by no means the perfect performance, but a couple of fortuitous goals combined with a few standout individual performances (we’ll come onto those later), was enough to get us over the line.

Here’s how the fans reacted to some of the key talking points to come from the game.

Danny Drinkwater

I want to know what Danny’s been having for breakfast ever since the international break ended. Whatever it is, he needs to continue having it every Saturday morning for the next month.

His Reading career has been up and down to say the least. His performances, on the whole, have not been what you would expect of someone of his calibre. However, in the last two games he's been fantastic.

Yet again, against Stoke he was top drawer. He covered every blade of grass and looked like he cared - which is all we ever ask.

The fans were full of praise for the Chelsea loanee...

Andy Yiadom

Drinkwater was very, very good. But if I was forced to pick a man of the match, it’d have to be Yids. It was a brilliant performance, and one that encapsulated how important he is to this team.

Defensively sound, full of energy going forward, and flying into tackles left, right and centre. He was absolutely everywhere.

The fans already love Yids, and if it was at all possible, they fell in love with him a little bit more after Tuesday’s game...

Three huge points

We are not safe yet, but Tuesday night was a huge step towards securing survival. It was a must-win game, and the players managed to show fight that has been non-existent far too often this season and got the win over the line.

Another huge game comes up this Saturday, one that, if we win, you’d think would all but secure our Championship status for another season.

Before that though, the fans got to enjoy Tuesday’s victory, which they duly did on Twitter after the game...

Conclusion

A big, big win. And one thing I do want to say is credit to Paul Ince. He's started to turn things round and we’re now four games unbeaten and looking good to secure our Championship survival once again.

He is still classed as interim manager, but you’d imagine if he keeps us up, and continues to keep us playing the way we are, he may well be in charge come August.

