Stoke City Fans Verdict: Big Win Leaves Loyal Royals Gleaming

I had my say on Tuesday evening’s game in the match report, so for my full review, go and give that a read. But what I will reiterate in this intro is what a incredibly important three points it was.

As they say, we are now well and truly at the business end of the season, and all that matters is making sure we’re in the Championship next season. Tuesday’s result has gone a long way to securing that feat.

It was by no means the perfect performance, but a couple of fortuitous goals combined with a few standout individual performances (we’ll come onto those later), was enough to get us over the line.

Here’s how the fans reacted to some of the key talking points to come from the game.

Danny Drinkwater

I want to know what Danny’s been having for breakfast ever since the international break ended. Whatever it is, he needs to continue having it every Saturday morning for the next month.

His Reading career has been up and down to say the least. His performances, on the whole, have not been what you would expect of someone of his calibre. However, in the last two games he's been fantastic.

Yet again, against Stoke he was top drawer. He covered every blade of grass and looked like he cared - which is all we ever ask.

The fans were full of praise for the Chelsea loanee...

Drinkwater has gone from our worst player to our best #readingfc — Chris (@ChrissRFC) April 5, 2022

Tonight is also the first time this season i have applauded Danny Drinkwater. He has been turgid so far, but outstanding tonight #readingfc — Cam Baker (@cambaker96) April 5, 2022

Drinkwater had his best game in a Reading shirt today. Fantastic performance from him #readingfc — AidenRFC (@AidenRFC_) April 5, 2022

Quotes from Danny Drinkwater tonight: "During this fight, I've seen a lot of changing, in the way you feel about me, and in the way I feel about you ...I guess what I'm trying to say, is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!" #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/ZNPbJqTjKL — Thrillhouse (@Thrillh84942784) April 5, 2022

Danny drinkwater tonight was unreal, so much hate but tonight he really didn't stop running #readingfc — Todd-ED (@TED247) April 5, 2022

If Drinkwater had played like this all season he would have been one hell of an asset. He's finally showing some of his calibre. Accurate, zippy and forward passing on point. Getting about the pitch and putting a foot in everywhere. Where was this until now!? #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) April 5, 2022

In all seriousness though what a performance from Drinkwater, was unreal from the first minute. Passing on point and some massive tackles. Yids was a joke but don't know how Danny has turned it around #ReadingFC — Thrillhouse (@Thrillh84942784) April 5, 2022

Andy Yiadom

Drinkwater was very, very good. But if I was forced to pick a man of the match, it’d have to be Yids. It was a brilliant performance, and one that encapsulated how important he is to this team.

Defensively sound, full of energy going forward, and flying into tackles left, right and centre. He was absolutely everywhere.

The fans already love Yids, and if it was at all possible, they fell in love with him a little bit more after Tuesday’s game...

Andrew Yiadom can father my children Jesus Christ #readingfc — George (@1871_GS) April 5, 2022

Stand by this. Most important out of all our ooc players. Get Yiadom signed up ASAP #ReadingFC https://t.co/4ryAJiWHGb — Pedro‼️ (@PictonPedro) April 5, 2022

What a player Andy Yiadom is Another outstanding performance tonight in a massive, massive win! #readingfc — Becki White (@MissBeckaEllen) April 5, 2022

Hell of a performance by Yiadom. Well deserved win #readingfc — Lee Wyeth (@leewyeth) April 5, 2022

We needed that win, one step closer Andy Yiadom is also the best full back on earth #readingfc — Ben Brown (@benbrown__) April 5, 2022

Think we are all Laurent to Yiadom #readingfc pic.twitter.com/G3P5Etlcw7 — Joe (@RFCJoeJ) April 6, 2022

Three huge points

We are not safe yet, but Tuesday night was a huge step towards securing survival. It was a must-win game, and the players managed to show fight that has been non-existent far too often this season and got the win over the line.

Another huge game comes up this Saturday, one that, if we win, you’d think would all but secure our Championship status for another season.

Before that though, the fans got to enjoy Tuesday’s victory, which they duly did on Twitter after the game...

What a win that is #readingfc — Cam Baker (@cambaker96) April 5, 2022

Really happy with the result tonight. I can't remember the last time I saw us dig in deep and grind out a win. Let's have the same thing on Saturday please. #readingfc — Milo (@MiloRoyal1871) April 5, 2022

What a win! Credit where it’s due - away at Barnsley with 10 mins to go we were staring down the barrel of a 4th defeat in 7 but it’s 11 pts in last 8 (not pulling up trees but it’s relative). Can’t relax yet though #readingfc — Rich1871 (@richiec87) April 5, 2022

Great win tonight! 3 valuable points #readingfc pic.twitter.com/Pm67h4aTqJ — David G Sansome (@sansomeangeorge) April 5, 2022

Happy with the win!! Drinkwater awesome first half! Good 3 points and 8 points clear of relegation! #readingfc #URZzzzzz — BerkshireBoys (@BerkshireBoys_) April 5, 2022

Great performance from Dele-Bashiru when he came on, completely changed the game back in our favour good to see Laurent and Drinkwater working so well finally too. Yiadom is a monster. What. A. Win #readingfc — Alex M (@royalex_B) April 5, 2022

Conclusion

A big, big win. And one thing I do want to say is credit to Paul Ince. He's started to turn things round and we’re now four games unbeaten and looking good to secure our Championship survival once again.

He is still classed as interim manager, but you’d imagine if he keeps us up, and continues to keep us playing the way we are, he may well be in charge come August.

URZ