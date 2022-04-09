Reading 1-2 Cardiff City: Player Ratings

Tough one. The first half was very enjoyable, potentially the most solid we’ve been all season. The second half was a different kettle of cod. Defensively we fell apart, concentration for the goals was non-existent and we ended up losing a game which, in reality, we should have got something out of. Anyway, here are the ratings.

Orjan Nyland: 6

Had to do very little aside from pick the ball out of the net.

Tom Holmes: 5

A couple of crunching tackles early on. Still find his positioning a worry and not massively comfortable at CB.

Michael Morrison: 5

Positionally ok. Just wasn’t commanding enough for me personally. But again, no major issues.

Tom McIntyre: 5

Awkward this one. He is not a LB and never will be, looked better when he pushed forward but is marked down for being out of position for the first Cardiff goal.

Andy Yiadom: 7

Decent slog from him. Pushed forward, tackled well. Leadership was evident and was arguably MOTM.

Danny Drinkwater: 7

Decent again. Has really picked up in the past few games. Put a foot in where needed and got things going. No complaints from me.

John Swift: 5

Fluffed the chance to end the game in the first half. Eventually subbed in the second period for what looked like an injury. Again, it’s what we’ve seen in the last few weeks where he’s drifted in and out of games.

Josh Laurent: 6

Plenty of huff and puff but no end product for me.

Tom Ince: 6

Took players on, tried to get things going, but much like the rest of the forward thinking players, struggled to impact the second half.

Junior Hoilett: 6

Ugh. So frustrating he was hooked. Love him to bits but this wasn’t his game. Are you miffed he’s a 6? I AM! Well, buy me a pint in the allied arms and we’ll talk about it…

Lucas Joao: 5

Controversial given that he scored the goal, but if there was another striker on the bench, I’d have hooked him early in the second half.

Subs

Tom Dele-Bashiru: 6

Tried to give things a go. Has been as close to an impact sub as we’ve had in recent weeks. Look, I like him, I think he has lots to offer and gives it the beans when he comes on.

Femi Azeez: 5

Offered nothing, to be blunt.

Brandon Barker: N/A

Average: 5.69/10

Who was your MOTM against Cardiff City? Vote below or through this link.