Orjan Nyland: 6

Saved Reading numerous times from dangerous moments, some were routine saves but some involved some dexterity. At no fault for the winning goal. If this was his final performance in a Reading shirt he didn’t let himself down.

Baba Rahman: 5

A rather anonymous showing from Baba. Didn’t really seem to feature too much in an attacking sense, but he alone can’t be guilty of that. Defensively he was neither fish nor fowl, but also guilty as his teammates for a general lack of application.

Tom McIntyre: 7

A decent performance from the legend-in-waiting. Possibly the only player that demonstrably played as if the game had some kind of relevance, still. Won plenty of battles aerially to prevent Albion attacks, broke up play nicely on numerous occasions with timely interceptions.

Michael Morrison: 5

Another player that could have played his final game for Reading. Didn’t do anything great, didn’t do anything awful. Coped well generally against the mobile forward line of West Brom. He and McIntyre seemed to finally found their feet with each other, albeit all too late in the season.

Terrell Thomas: 6

A surprising debut from Thomas in all honesty. Playing out of position at right back, he put in a decent performance including Reading’s best chance of the game where he should have headed the ball instead of taking a touch with his chest. Generally decent in possession with nimble footwork until cramp ended his game in the second half.

Danny Drinkwater: 4

For all the recent high points from the Chelsea loanee, this was the opposite. A scruffy, disjointed showing which culminated in the slip which allowed West Bromwich to score. Often found out of position either by his own bad passing which led to frantic last-ditch attempts to retrieve the situation. Also booked out of frustration either at himself or others.

Tom Dele-Bashiru: 4

Another game, like many this season, that appeared to completely pass Tom by. Possibly not his fault, as he’s rarely been played in a position which is comfortable to him. Being deployed as defensive midfielder is something he can do, just not naturally. Only when he swapped with Laurent later in the game did he appear more settled.

Ovie Ejaria: 4

Another performance from Ovie where one wonders where the dazzling feet have gone to. Did take up decent positions but fluffed his lines regularly, losing the ball easily which is usually his strongest feature. Hopefully, as one of the few contracted Reading players that remain, he can find his mojo again. We miss that Ovie.

Josh Laurent: 4

A very frustrating showing from Josh, couldn’t seem to find his feet either figuratively or in reality. Close control was poor and passing was just as bad, if not worse. Really struggled to get into a rhythm that we had seen in recent weeks. If this was his final showing at the SCL, it would not be one to be remembered.

Junior Hoilett: 3

Not alone in this summary, but he barely featured. This was possibly due to Reading failing to find Junior, but generally was quite disappointing in possession which was often squandered or couldn’t find his way out of positions where he was closed down effectively.

Lucas Joao: 3

For all of Lucas’ qualities when he is on song with the ball at his feet, this was not one of those days. When effectively marked he seems unable to show strength or have any close control. When most of our attacks were focussed centrally, time and time again the ball bounced away or he was bullied off the ball. Stop Lucas and you stop Reading. Simple as that.

Substitutes

Kelvin Abrefa: 5

Showed some good touches and energy for his second appearance at right-back. The Italian (no really), could well feature next season a lot more and showed some encouraging movement in his 30-minute cameo here.

Yakou Meite and Brandon Barker: N/A (thankfully)

Average: 4.6/10

Who was your MOTM against West Brom? Vote below or through this link.