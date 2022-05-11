Congratulations to Tom McIntyre, who you have chosen as Reading's player of the month for April/May. The academy graduate took home 63% of the vote, ahead of second-place Andy Yiadom (23%) and Danny Drinkwater (11%) in third.

The boyhood Royals fan quite simply lived the dream in the final six weeks of the season, as he played a crucial role in the club maintaining their Championship status. But not at the end of the pitch you would have thought.

McIntyre had an Easter weekend to remember, scoring the winning goal in front of the away end in the 92nd minute against Sheffield United, before repeating the trick with a 95th-minute equaliser at home to Swansea three days later.

The defender also topped one of our man-of-the-match polls in April, but not for either of the abovementioned games. He was picked as the best performer in Reading’s defeat to West Brom in the final home match of the campaign.

Never felt a feeling like it. Scoring a last minute winner for my club…….. @ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/ZQLcKpu1LB — Tom McIntyre (@Tom5Mc) April 15, 2022

The Tilehurst End Player of the Month winners 2021/22

August - John Swift (83%)

September - Luke Southwood (40%)

October - Luke Southwood (65%)

November - Luke Southwood (44%)

December - Tom Holmes (TTE Tribunal)

January - Andy Rinomhota (54%)

February - Lucas Joao (48%)

March - Andy Yiadom (35%)

April/May - Tom McIntyre (63%)