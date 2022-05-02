The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 299: Nearly There Now

Reading FC have just one game left before putting the 2021/22 season behind them.

Marc Mayo and Dave ‘Handbags’ Harris discuss a 1-0 defeat to West Brom and the last hurrah at Luton in The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 299.

Show Order

Recap - 01:42

Mailbag - 12:37

Newsbites - 33:38

Big Match Preview - 36:25