 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 299: Nearly There Now

Marc and Handbags look ahead to Reading’s final game of the season

By Marc Mayo and handbags_harris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Reading FC have just one game left before putting the 2021/22 season behind them.

Marc Mayo and Dave ‘Handbags’ Harris discuss a 1-0 defeat to West Brom and the last hurrah at Luton in The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 299.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:42

Mailbag - 12:37

Newsbites - 33:38

Big Match Preview - 36:25

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...