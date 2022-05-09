 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Luton Town Fans Verdict: A Symbolic Curtain Closer

As the season drew to a close, the fans were left in a familiar and frustrated mood.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Well then, that’s that. I think I speak for all of us here when I say: thank God the season is over. There is nothing to be said about how tortuous this season has been that hasn't already been said. I think we’re all ready for a break.

In true Reading Football Club fashion though, the players gave us one last hurrah of the anguish we’ve been subjected to constantly since August.

It was an okay performance, by no means the worst we’ve seen this season, but still so underwhelming. Of course, Luton are a good team, but they didn’t need to get out of third gear - and I’m not so sure on Ince’s indictment that we were ‘immense’ in the second half.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

The goal

It just summed up our season, didn’t it? Just so amateur.

If Harry Cornick could hear the 1,000 Reading fans behind the goal screaming ‘man on’ then surely Nyland could too? Of all the horrendous things that we’ve witnessed this season, this goal just topped it all off.

It was the cherry on top of the most depressing cake you’ll ever see. I would say the fans were left speechless, but they weren’t...

The season is over... finally

Thank God for that. I have never, ever been this happy for a season to be over. The last nine months have been so emotionally draining and exhausting, I think we all just need some time off it.

It’s been a mammoth campaign full of a lot of lows, and not a lot of highs. An unacceptable season in so many different ways and one that in any other year, would’ve seen us relegated.

The fans are thankful this season is over, as they should be...

Dreading what’s to come

After a horrendous season, it’s now a chance for us to put our feet up, forget about football for a bit and put the days of perpetual worry and fear behind us, right? Wrong.

This summer is going to be monumental for the future of our football club, and at the moment I have no confidence that the right decisions are going to be made.

The club has had too many warnings now, things need to change, and they need to change now.

The fans are fearing what’s to come, which is not something we deserve to feel...

Conclusion

I don’t really know what else to say. This season, this club, has rendered me almost speechless. I think we all just need some time away from football.

25 losses out of 46 games, would’ve been relegated if ourselves and Derby didn’t get points deductions and finished the season with the fewest amount of points without getting relegated in the history of the Championship.

Get me to the pub.

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...