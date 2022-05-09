Luton Town Fans Verdict: A Symbolic Curtain Closer

Well then, that’s that. I think I speak for all of us here when I say: thank God the season is over. There is nothing to be said about how tortuous this season has been that hasn't already been said. I think we’re all ready for a break.

In true Reading Football Club fashion though, the players gave us one last hurrah of the anguish we’ve been subjected to constantly since August.

It was an okay performance, by no means the worst we’ve seen this season, but still so underwhelming. Of course, Luton are a good team, but they didn’t need to get out of third gear - and I’m not so sure on Ince’s indictment that we were ‘immense’ in the second half.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

The goal

It just summed up our season, didn’t it? Just so amateur.

If Harry Cornick could hear the 1,000 Reading fans behind the goal screaming ‘man on’ then surely Nyland could too? Of all the horrendous things that we’ve witnessed this season, this goal just topped it all off.

It was the cherry on top of the most depressing cake you’ll ever see. I would say the fans were left speechless, but they weren’t...

Oh deary me Nyland #readingfc ‍♂️ — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) May 7, 2022

We Absolutely screamed at Nyland not to drop the ball and he still did it. ‍♂️ #readingfc — Cameron (@ronniemac93) May 7, 2022

A reminder that maybe Nyland isn’t the answer. Experienced keeper should be wiser to that. #ReadingFC — Alex Sheppard (@Alex_Shep_Urzz) May 7, 2022

We had bloody better substitute Nyland at half time for that. Absolutely atrocious goal keeping #readingfc — Andy W (@Lazy_sunbather_) May 7, 2022

Got to give huge credit to Nyland there. Hugely impressive that after we’ve let in 87 goals this season he’s still found a new embarrassing way to concede. #readingfc — Matt Williams (@mattwilliams100) May 7, 2022

It’s up there with foul throws, honestly it is. It should never, ever happen. And before anyone moans, I like Nyland. But that is awful from him #readingfc — Ben Thomas (@mrblthomas) May 7, 2022

The season is over... finally

Thank God for that. I have never, ever been this happy for a season to be over. The last nine months have been so emotionally draining and exhausting, I think we all just need some time off it.

It’s been a mammoth campaign full of a lot of lows, and not a lot of highs. An unacceptable season in so many different ways and one that in any other year, would’ve seen us relegated.

The fans are thankful this season is over, as they should be...

Reading Football Club 2021/22.



Player of the season: the away kit designer.



Moment of the season: final whistle at Luton.



Perfect meme: below.#readingfc pic.twitter.com/WR6CXwpzuc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) May 7, 2022

ITS OVERRRR!!!! This horrific season has finally come to an end and now we search for a good manager and players who will be up for a fight next season! ITS OVERRRRRRRRRRRRR #readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) May 7, 2022

Disappointing way to end a disappointing season. We need to keep key players (Joao, Laurent, Yaidom) and prepare for next season and improve! Good luck to Luton in the play offs! #readingfc #LUTREA https://t.co/iQr7tea3Vy — Matthew Stevens (Back for a bit lol) (@mattecho2000) May 7, 2022

Thank goodness this season is over #readingfc — Zoe Allen (@zoella_1871) May 7, 2022

And a season to forget has finally ended #readingfc https://t.co/KURyhiUB0N — Andy (@Brownie1871) May 7, 2022

So glad the seasons over and will be glad to see the back of some of these players! #readingfc — Hoops (@Hoops_1871) May 7, 2022

Dreading what’s to come

After a horrendous season, it’s now a chance for us to put our feet up, forget about football for a bit and put the days of perpetual worry and fear behind us, right? Wrong.

This summer is going to be monumental for the future of our football club, and at the moment I have no confidence that the right decisions are going to be made.

The club has had too many warnings now, things need to change, and they need to change now.

The fans are fearing what’s to come, which is not something we deserve to feel...

Signing Terell Thomas, who was deemed not good enough for Crewe Alexandra (just relegated from League One), epitomises the state of this club. Next season is going to be dire under Ince’s management. #readingfc — Tom Light (@tomlight93) May 7, 2022

Somehow avoiding relegation by the skin of our teeth. Half of the squad leaving in the summer. The club’s run by charlatans who are advised by mercenaries. We own absolutely nothing. What a club we’ve become, we’ll be in the same position next season. #readingfc — Jackson (@JacksonsCorner_) May 8, 2022

If the owner sticks with Joorabchian it won’t just be relegation next season, we’ll be in freefall into oblivion. How is he not able to see the poisonous effect he’s had on the club? He is a cancer. #readingfc — Paolo (@Skeptichead) May 7, 2022

Absolutely dreading the state of our team next season #readingfc — readingfclens (@readingfclens) May 7, 2022

Relegated on GD, by virtual of our appalling defensive displays this season, if points deduction weren’t involved at all. Excuses would be putting foot of the pedal last 3 games with survival secured, still demoralising to say the least. More of the same next season! #readingfc https://t.co/W1WXxjOdYe — Bill Fernley ⚽️ (@lankylibero14) May 7, 2022

It’s looking likely to be Ince next season. Rightly or wrongly looking to be the case. However it will only work (with any manager) if structure changes, recruitment changes and we have a vision for 3/5 years. Otherwise we will be doing this process every 6 months #ReadingFC — Max Ashley (@maxashtweets) May 7, 2022

The dust settles on another season. Probably the worst in 30 years of following #readingfc (inc. the 97/98 relegation from the 2nd tier). Against my better judgement I will be back in the autumn. I wish I could believe we have hit rock bottom but fear next season could be worse. — Philip Crowther-Green (@crowthe10) May 8, 2022

Looking forward to seeing #readingfc's retained/released list. So much up in the air and unknowns over the academy lads' contracts. As it stands we know we have a squad of 12 players (incl. Moore and Puscas) next season. What fun! — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) May 8, 2022

Dai has a lot to answer for. He's run this club into the ground since he took over. It baffles me that a very successful businessman can run this club so poorly. I can't see anything changing in the summer either. #ReadingFC — Milo (@MiloRoyal1871) May 7, 2022

Conclusion

I don’t really know what else to say. This season, this club, has rendered me almost speechless. I think we all just need some time away from football.

25 losses out of 46 games, would’ve been relegated if ourselves and Derby didn’t get points deductions and finished the season with the fewest amount of points without getting relegated in the history of the Championship.

Get me to the pub.