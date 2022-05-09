 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 300: 2021/22 Season Review

It’s a milestone episode at TTE Towers with Marc, Wimb and Adam celebrating the Royals beating relegation

By Marc Mayo, Wimb, and ajonesrfc
Reading FC survived relegation in 2021/22 to set up one of the most precarious summers in club history.

Marc, Wimb and Adam settle down to discuss what went wrong for the Royals and what went just right enough to beat the drop, in Episode 300 of The Tilehurst End.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Show Order

Season Review - 06:27

Mailbag - 46:36

Summer Preview - 1.22;26

