The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 300: 2021/22 Season Review

Reading FC survived relegation in 2021/22 to set up one of the most precarious summers in club history.

Marc, Wimb and Adam settle down to discuss what went wrong for the Royals and what went just right enough to beat the drop, in Episode 300 of The Tilehurst End.

Show Order

Season Review - 06:27

Mailbag - 46:36

Summer Preview - 1.22;26