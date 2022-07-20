View From The Town End: Sam Hutchinson

Reading made it seven summer signings on Wednesday afternoon with the addition of Sam Hutchinson. While he’s impressed on trial in recent weeks, playing in midfield and defence against Benfica, West Ham United and AFC Wimbledon, the bulk of his career’s been spent with Sheffield Wednesday, who released him this summer. To find out some more about his time in South Yorkshire, we spoke to Owls fan Louis Shackshaft.

How would you sum up Sam Hutchinson’s time at Sheffield Wednesday?

Great, overall. He wasn’t far off reaching 200 appearances in total and has been a very good servant to the club. It’s a shame he doesn’t have a promotion with us on his CV but he’ll certainly be remembered as one of the most loyal players that we recruited during the last decade, for sure.

What style of player is he positionally/tactically?

Sam can break up play and likes to get stuck in, particularly during defensive-midfield duties. Still, he’s found himself in central defence more often than not. He’s an aggressive defender who likes to block, tackle and intercept, all the attributes that you would want in his position.

What are his main strengths?

To sum up what I said previously, he’s a winner. He’s very passionate and wears his heart on his sleeve, he’s a no-nonsense defender and that shows on the pitch.

Any weaknesses?

Well, he’s not getting any younger and he’s had his fair share of injuries. Let’s hope for his sake he can play the majority of the season unscathed. You could say he’s prone to a yellow card too but that’s only due to his willingness to win.

What are your stand-out memories of him for good or bad reasons?

When he scores he has a tendency to celebrate like a man possessed which certainly goes down well with the fans. He always spoke honestly and openly during interviews and press-conferences. Still, his goal against Arsenal in the League Cup springs to mid when he got caught up in the netting. Oh, how could I forget his power-header against Reading on the opening day of the 2019/20 campaign? I had to throw that in there. All good reasons.

What’s his character like?

He’s determined, strives for success and has always spoke freely about his mental health problems. He was always a fans’ favourite with the Owls. Plus, the ladies loved him, and some guys for that matter.

Will he be a success for Reading?

If he can stay fit then I’m sure he’ll strengthen your squad. If anything, he’ll be great to have in and around the dressing room. You get what you see with Sammy. I wish him all the best.