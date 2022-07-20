 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 301: Summer Sitrep

We discuss Reading’s long, hot summer so far

By Marc Mayo, Ben from B13, and BucksRoyal
Paul Ince, Mark Bowen and Co are setting about making Reading FC Championship-ready for a fresh fight for survival - so how are they getting on?

Marc, Sim and Ben sit down to review the summer so far for the Royals and how our expectations might have changed for the campaign ahead.

