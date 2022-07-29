The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 302: 2022/23 Season Preview

It’s the eve of the 2022/23 season and we’re gearing up to put ourselves through the agony and the ecstasy all over again.

Ben Thomas is joined by podcast debutant Ross Webber for our season preview to discuss reasons for optimism ahead of the new campaign as well as the biggest worries concerning the Reading fanbase.

The pair also assess the promotion and relegation candidates in the Championship, before providing an in-depth look ahead to the opening day trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

Season preview - 02:28

Blackpool preview - 28:03

