The Reading FC Transfer Show - 5 July

For our second transfer show show of the summer, Olly Allen is joined by Tilehurst End writer Ben Thomas and Berkshire Live’s Reading FC reporter Jonathan Low.

There is nowhere else to start other than the Shane Long rumours that may finally come true, while there’s also chat on the players currently on trial with the Royals and the importance of keeping hold of Lucas Joao amid interest from clubs in England and abroad.

