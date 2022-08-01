Blackpool Fans Verdict: New Season, Same Royals

So then, we’re back to business. I’m not sure I’m fully emotionally healed from last season quite yet, but there's no rest for the wicked as they say.

It was the first time I’ve missed an opening game to a non-Covid-19 season since 2010, but judging by the reaction of the fans on Twitter and the fact I went to a fair share of games last season, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea of how the opener of the season panned out.

A lot of huffing and puffing but with no real quality going forward, plus a momentary lapse in defending for good measure to see the hosts get the only goal of the game. An all-too-familiar story to kickstart the new season.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

Injury woes

Injuries were one of the many stories of our campaign last time out, and this season has started in a similar fashion. Missing from the squad on Saturday were the likes of Femi Azeez, Lucas Joao and Sam Hutchinson - with Shane Long making the trip despite not being fully match fit.

It meant our bench was made up of Dean Bouzanis, the aforementioned Long and academy players. With Mamadou Loum coming in on Friday and Naby Sarr hopefully not far behind, we should be in a better position next weekend, but it’s still frustrating for the fans...

Decent second half but crippled by the lack of self-belief in final third. There's wrinkles to be ironed out, for sure, but it wasn't dreadful overall. Already injuries might have cost us points there. #readingfc — Bobbins (@ohbobbins) July 30, 2022

Are professional footballers now becoming too finely tuned physically, leaving them more susceptible to injury & breakdown? Was Robin Friday’s only/most frequent injury an almighty hangover?! #readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) July 30, 2022

If #readingfc continue on this all too familiar trajectory with injuries galore yet again, then an already difficult task becomes nigh-on impossible this season with a paper-thin squad. Same old story, year after year, after year. Their luck on that front truly beggars belief. — George Flood (@GeorgeFlood24) July 30, 2022

No good news at all from Ince re injuries. Azeez pulled hamstring in eight a side yesterday. 'What you saw (players) today is what we've got next week'. #readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) July 30, 2022

Has the injury curse started before we’ve even played a minute of the season? #readingfc — Abi (@abfrti1) July 30, 2022

Really need these new players and injuries in the squad. Joao scares defences, Azeez has the pace and Sarr will be a wall in the defence. #readingfc — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) July 30, 2022

Injury curse strikes on Matchday 1 for #ReadingFC



Where’s the conditioning? What on earth is wrong at this club — Pedro‼️ (@PictonPedro) July 30, 2022

Lack of subs

Another recurring theme from last year was the lack of subs, from both Paul Ince and Veljko Paunovic before him. On numerous occasions last season we were all left baffled at the lack of activity from the substitutes bench.

Again, on Saturday we only made one sub and that was in the 83rd minute, bringing on Shane Long who wasn’t match fit himself. Now, the options off the bench weren’t what Ince would’ve wanted and will improve when we get new players in - which some of the fans picked up on - but it was still frustrating for the fans...

Who needs to make subs anyways, Subs are so overrated? #readingfc — liam benning (@liamman46452913) July 30, 2022

Really don't get why Ince makes subs so late. I know we didn't have much on the bench but surely bring someone earlier to give more time to make an impact #readingfc — Hoops (@Hoops_1871) July 30, 2022

Ince is Pauno v2 when it comes to subs #readingfc — Ben (@BenParsons89) July 30, 2022

It’s taken Paul Ince 83 minutes to work out what a sub is… this season is looking good lads. #readingfc — Morgan Masters (@MorganjMasters) July 30, 2022

Paul Ince does realise he can make 5 subs a game this season? #readingfc — Jonathan Lara (@jonathan_lara) July 30, 2022

Really need these new players and injuries in the squad. Joao scares defences, Azeez has the pace and Sarr will be a wall in the defence. #readingfc — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) July 30, 2022

Positives to take

Although we lost and there were some familiar problems for all to see, there were a few positives and the fans were quick to pick up on them.

We created a couple of opportunities, notably from Junior Hoilett in the second half and, let’s face it, at the end of last season we were probably fearing a much worse opening day to the season than what we actually got.

Here’s what the fans had to say...

Both Toms have had a good game #readingfc — Luke (@lucas1871ding) July 30, 2022

Fans need to be more positive here. Great transfer window, one goal down but the team are playing with real intensity here and growing into the game. A few really good moves and chances. Stop all the negativity #readingfc — Roberto Dawson (@Rob_Dawson93) July 30, 2022

Don’t think a meltdown is hugely deserved. There are many positives to take out of today and going forward considering where we were ahead of the end of last season. Few tweaks here and there and one or two more signings already on their way we should be fine #readingfc — Tom (@SaturdayRoyal) July 30, 2022

Thought we put some good balls into the box. Felt like if Long come if 15 or so earlier he would've been in position to make the most of one. Definitely need a bit more creativity though. Need these final 4 signings ASAP if the injured few aren't back for a few weeks #readingfc — Max Howard (@MaxHoward_15) July 30, 2022

Felt Lumley had a really good game, keeps it up and I’ll change my opinion on him. A bit hesitant at times but was good. Yiadom very good too #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) July 30, 2022

Better second half just not good enough going forward #readingfc — Hoops (@Hoops_1871) July 30, 2022

Conclusion

New season, same Reading it seems. But it’s still very, very early days. No season is won or lost on the opening day, and it rarely even gives you a genuine indicator of how your season is going to go.

So although it was frustrating and it felt bit like deja vu for large portions, there is still a long way to go in this season.

URZ