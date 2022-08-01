 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackpool Fans Verdict: New Season, Same Royals

How the fans reacted to the key talking points from an all-too-familiar performance at Blackpool.

So then, we’re back to business. I’m not sure I’m fully emotionally healed from last season quite yet, but there's no rest for the wicked as they say.

It was the first time I’ve missed an opening game to a non-Covid-19 season since 2010, but judging by the reaction of the fans on Twitter and the fact I went to a fair share of games last season, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea of how the opener of the season panned out.

A lot of huffing and puffing but with no real quality going forward, plus a momentary lapse in defending for good measure to see the hosts get the only goal of the game. An all-too-familiar story to kickstart the new season.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

Injury woes

Injuries were one of the many stories of our campaign last time out, and this season has started in a similar fashion. Missing from the squad on Saturday were the likes of Femi Azeez, Lucas Joao and Sam Hutchinson - with Shane Long making the trip despite not being fully match fit.

It meant our bench was made up of Dean Bouzanis, the aforementioned Long and academy players. With Mamadou Loum coming in on Friday and Naby Sarr hopefully not far behind, we should be in a better position next weekend, but it’s still frustrating for the fans...

Lack of subs

Another recurring theme from last year was the lack of subs, from both Paul Ince and Veljko Paunovic before him. On numerous occasions last season we were all left baffled at the lack of activity from the substitutes bench.

Again, on Saturday we only made one sub and that was in the 83rd minute, bringing on Shane Long who wasn’t match fit himself. Now, the options off the bench weren’t what Ince would’ve wanted and will improve when we get new players in - which some of the fans picked up on - but it was still frustrating for the fans...

Positives to take

Although we lost and there were some familiar problems for all to see, there were a few positives and the fans were quick to pick up on them.

We created a couple of opportunities, notably from Junior Hoilett in the second half and, let’s face it, at the end of last season we were probably fearing a much worse opening day to the season than what we actually got.

Here’s what the fans had to say...

Conclusion

New season, same Reading it seems. But it’s still very, very early days. No season is won or lost on the opening day, and it rarely even gives you a genuine indicator of how your season is going to go.

So although it was frustrating and it felt bit like deja vu for large portions, there is still a long way to go in this season.

