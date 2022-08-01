The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 303: Doomfield Road

Reading FC’s 2022-23 season began with a 1-0 defeat at Blackpool as Paul Ince’s side conceded early and struggled to find the net at Bloomfield Road.

Marc and Adam discuss the defeat in the latest episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast, including your Mailbag questions, the latest Newsbites and a look ahead to Cardiff on the weekend.

Show Order

Recap - 02:38

Mailbag - 14:00

Newsbites - 31:20

Big Match Preview - 40:48