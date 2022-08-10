Reading Release Rose Quartz Away Kit

Imagine waiting ages for the away kit to be announced and then the fanstore go and post it before the club can officially announce it. Mega LOLS!

Anyway, it’s pink. It has the climate stripes. And it’s ok to be honest. It’s pointless me describing it in full Gok Wan detail because you’ve seen it, but I like that the trimmings are in black, including the badge. The gradient of cheap highlighter pink to eventual salmon pink is decent and I deeply enjoy the back of the shirt being completely plain.

The new away kit is out for #readingfc! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/4nMhEDG6vI — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) August 10, 2022

Let’s be honest: very few things will ever top the home shirt from last year (you know, the shirt that basically none of us could buy), but this new number has a certain charm to it. It’s different, put it that way. I’m a purist when it comes to replicas: national shirts are my go-to and the simpler the better. I know I’ll sound like a chap from the 60s, but shirts without sponsors are a million times better.

Having looked again at the shirt on the players, it’s better. It’s already growing on me. Will I buy it? Probably not - I’m a training gear type of bloke, but this one does have appeal and you’d be hard pushed to find a more striking number that actually works in the Championship.

Available at £52.97 (what’s with the random commission amount, Fanatics?!), it’s not hugely expensive either when you consider the cost of some other rivals’ shirts (£54.99 for WBA, £55 for Cardiff, £65 for a longsleeved version of Norwich’s new one).

It’s due to be physically released next Wednesday on the day of our game against Blackburn. Enjoy!