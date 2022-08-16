The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 305: Calamity Joe

Before Manchester United made the headlines a few hours later, Reading were the ones conceding four shambolic goals in the first half on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Rotherham United.

Olly Allen and Ben Thomas lead the therapy session on episode 305 of The Tilehurst End Podcast and ponder how much we should be panicking over this early season result. It’s also impossible to avoid talking about Joe Lumley’s catalogue of errors, but Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes aren’t let off the hook either.

Plus, your questions are answered in the mailbag, there’s a round up of all the latest goings on at Reading in newsbites and finally a look ahead to two home games in the next week against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

