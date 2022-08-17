Opposition Lowdown: Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers

Form

Blackburn are the only Championship side with a 100% record in the league this season, securing three wins out of three, scoring 10 goals and conceding one. They started the season with a 1-0 win at home to QPR before an impressive 0-3 win away to Swansea City. They kept their winning streak rolling with a 4-0 home win against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup and continued their 100% record with a 2-1 home win against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Home advantage played a part in last season’s match-ups with Blackburn beating Reading 2-0 at Ewood Park in October and Reading claiming a 1-0 win at the SCL Stadium back in March.

The boss

Jon Dahl Tomasson: Former Danish international striker Tomasson was appointed Blackburn manager this summer, taking over from Tony Mowbray, who spent five years in charge of Rovers. Tomasson was previously in charge of Swedish top-flight side Malmo FF and led them to two consecutive league titles and into the Champions League Group stages in 2021, before leaving the club last December.

Tomasson spent a season with Newcastle as a player back in 97/98, scoring four goals in 35 appearances, and later played for Feyenoord, AC Milan, Stuttgart and Villarreal.

Squad

Blackburn’s biggest bit of transfer business so far this summer saw attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics sign from League One Peterborough for an undisclosed fee. Rovers have also bought in right back Callum Brittain from Barnsley and young midfielder Tyler Morton on loan from Liverpool.

The biggest outgoings included centre midfielder Joe Rothwell joining Premier League Bournemouth, defender Darragh Lenihan signing for Middlesbrough and right back Ryan Nyambe joining newly promoted Wigan Athletic.

Defender Scott Wharton missed Sunday’s game against West Brom with a calf injury and will likely miss out on the trip down south this week. His replacement Ash Phillips picked up an injury in the West Brom game but is expected to recover in time for Wednesday’s clash.

Expected line-up

Kaminski, Brittain, Ayala, Phillips, Pickering, Travis, Buckley, Gallagher, Szmodics, Brereton, Hedges

Key player

Ben Brereton Diaz: Forward Brereton Diaz was Rovers’ top scorer last season, scoring 22 goals in 38 appearances. He signed for Blackburn back in August 2018, originally on loan from Nottingham Forest, although the move was made permanent in January 2019. He can play as a striker or out wide and is an energetic forward with impressive finishing skills.

The 23-year-old made his international debut for Chile in June last year after qualifying through his mother, who is Chilean. Brereton Diaz scored on his debut against Bolivia and has since won 14 caps, scoring four goals.

One to watch

Tyhrys Dolan: Tricky winger Dolan joined Blackburn in July 2020 following his release from Preston North End. The former Manchester City academy player is a pacey wideman who loves running at defences. 20-year-old Dolan has made 79 appearance for Rovers, scoring nine goals.