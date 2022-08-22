Middlesbrough Fans Verdict: Defensive Masterclass Earns Three Points

On Wednesday, we got the near-perfect performance against Blackburn Rovers. Saturday’s showing was a lot different. We had to endure a lot more pressure and sit behind the ball, having a lot less attacking joy and chances. That didn’t make the three points any less enjoyable though.

It was always going to be tougher than the win against Blackburn because of the shift the players put in and our inability to chop and change the starting 11. However, once again, every single player left absolutely everything out on the pitch.

The fight, hunger, energy and desire that the players have shown in the last couple of games is all we’ve ever wanted and long may it continue. Here’s how the fans reacted to the big talking points...

Tyrese Fornah

Fornah is by no means the finished article just yet - there is still a lot for him to improve on. However, the progress he’s made from that tentative debut at Blackpool is astounding - and he’s getting better and better with every game.

He’s starting to fill that Andy Rinomhota-shaped hole of our box-to-box midfielder and is forming a healthy relationship with Mamadou Loum and Jeff Hendrick. His performance and his sumptuous goal in the first half had the fans purring after the game...

#readingfc Fornah seems to be growing with every game, now scoring belters like that — James Ebel (@jwebel1) August 20, 2022

Tyrese fornah baby Tyrese fornah ohhhhhhh #readingfc — Callum (@CallumW_0101) August 20, 2022

Tyrese Fornah knee sliding in front of the middlesborough is absolutely sensational #ReadingFC — Tatum (@TatumRFC) August 20, 2022

Oh @TyreseFornah you are the love of my life oh tyrese fornah #readingfc — Brad Ray (@BradSRay) August 20, 2022

Fight and hunger

We will lose games this season, of course we will, but as long as the players keep showing that kind of fight, passion and hunger they will keep the fans on side and the results will come.

It’s a cliche and I’ve said it thousands of times over, but all we ever want as fansis to see players on the pitch who care for our club and look like they want to win football matches and put a shift in. Ince has currently got these players doing just that; it really is so good to see.

The fans are absolutely loving it at the moment, and showed their love to the players after the game on social media...

We haven’t seen this fight for years. What a set of players. #readingfc — micah (@m1871e) August 20, 2022

We lose that game 99% of the time over the last 5 years. Not enough quality, but plenty of fight and effort. What we’ve been raging out for for years. Incey’s got them working as a team. Give me that over a 4-0 easy game any day, any week. #readingfc — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) August 20, 2022

Middlesbrough (H) 5/46 What A Win! Passion , Commitment & Fight Paul Ince’s Royals In 3rd Happy Saturday #readingfc pic.twitter.com/MNO7gjZkOo — Chazzer (@charlie_r_17) August 20, 2022

I couldn’t be more proud of these players they absolutely put there bodies on the line the fight on display was amazing to see certainly worth the 3 hour trip #readingfc — Alister (@alisterrfc1) August 20, 2022

It's the energy isn't it? The want to compete? It's like awakening from a bad sleep. The team and the crowd as one. Plain wonderful. #readingfc — george h bone (@georgehbone1) August 20, 2022

Another big three points

Who’d have thought at the start of the season that, after five games, we’d be unbeaten at home with three wins and in the play-off positions? It’s very early days, and of course we will have to start picking up points away from home, but the start to the season has been better than any of us could’ve imagined really.

This last week has been brilliant for the club and three more points on Saturday topped it off beautifully. Here's what the fans had to say...

3 wins in 5. Unbeaten at home. What a feeling #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) August 20, 2022

Great way to back up the performance Wednesday #Readingfc 3/3 wins at home — JNGLJOEL (@joel_shelton) August 20, 2022

So bloody happy. Mentality of this squad has changed big time since last season. Huge huge win. #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) August 20, 2022

Great to see us close out a win like that. Ugly to watch at times but such a difference from last season #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) August 20, 2022

Ugly wins always feel good. I actually like the characters in this squad. Haven’t said that for a while about the reading team. #readingfc — Cameron (@ronniemac93) August 20, 2022

Another win, another clean sheet. Let’s keep this momentum. Cracking goal from @TyreseFornah.



Up The Ding!#readingfc — Jacob (@JacobN_789) August 20, 2022

A good win for Reading and defended well! May have to bring the family again! #uptheding #readingfc pic.twitter.com/CGzrt8gjga — Pete Soscia (@PeteSoscia) August 20, 2022

Conclusion

Millwall next week will be a huge test of where this squad currently is - we do need to start picking up points away from home. However, let’s enjoy the last couple of games while we can. We haven’t seen performances like the two we’ve got in the last few days in a very long time.

It’s still going to be a long, tough season. But if we keep sticking together like we have done recently and never giving in then we’ll do our chances of staying in this division the world of good.

URZ