 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Middlesbrough Fans Verdict: Defensive Masterclass Earns Three Points

Harry rounds up the reaction of the Loyal Royals - this time after a battling win over Middlesbrough.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

On Wednesday, we got the near-perfect performance against Blackburn Rovers. Saturday’s showing was a lot different. We had to endure a lot more pressure and sit behind the ball, having a lot less attacking joy and chances. That didn’t make the three points any less enjoyable though.

It was always going to be tougher than the win against Blackburn because of the shift the players put in and our inability to chop and change the starting 11. However, once again, every single player left absolutely everything out on the pitch.

The fight, hunger, energy and desire that the players have shown in the last couple of games is all we’ve ever wanted and long may it continue. Here’s how the fans reacted to the big talking points...

Tyrese Fornah

Fornah is by no means the finished article just yet - there is still a lot for him to improve on. However, the progress he’s made from that tentative debut at Blackpool is astounding - and he’s getting better and better with every game.

He’s starting to fill that Andy Rinomhota-shaped hole of our box-to-box midfielder and is forming a healthy relationship with Mamadou Loum and Jeff Hendrick. His performance and his sumptuous goal in the first half had the fans purring after the game...

Fight and hunger

We will lose games this season, of course we will, but as long as the players keep showing that kind of fight, passion and hunger they will keep the fans on side and the results will come.

It’s a cliche and I’ve said it thousands of times over, but all we ever want as fansis to see players on the pitch who care for our club and look like they want to win football matches and put a shift in. Ince has currently got these players doing just that; it really is so good to see.

The fans are absolutely loving it at the moment, and showed their love to the players after the game on social media...

Another big three points

Who’d have thought at the start of the season that, after five games, we’d be unbeaten at home with three wins and in the play-off positions? It’s very early days, and of course we will have to start picking up points away from home, but the start to the season has been better than any of us could’ve imagined really.

This last week has been brilliant for the club and three more points on Saturday topped it off beautifully. Here's what the fans had to say...

Conclusion

Millwall next week will be a huge test of where this squad currently is - we do need to start picking up points away from home. However, let’s enjoy the last couple of games while we can. We haven’t seen performances like the two we’ve got in the last few days in a very long time.

It’s still going to be a long, tough season. But if we keep sticking together like we have done recently and never giving in then we’ll do our chances of staying in this division the world of good.

URZ

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...