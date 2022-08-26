The Reading FC Transfer Show - 25 August | One Week Until Deadline Day

With one week to go until transfer deadline, Olly Allen is joined by Berkshire Live’s Reading FC reporter Jonathan Low on the latest Transfer Show.

The big news is the confirmation of George Puscas’ season-long loan move to Italian side Genoa, who have an obligation to buy if they win promotion to Serie A. The striker’s exit means that we are likely to see at least one new arrival in the coming days, with Naby Sarr set to finally be confirmed as a Reading player.

