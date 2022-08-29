 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 307: Heady Heights

Naby Sarr arrives on the scene to head Reading to a 1-0 win at Millwall.

By Marc Mayo and Ben from B13
Reading grabbed first place in the Championship with a 1-0 win at Millwall spearheaded by debutant Naby Sarr.

Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas are back for The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 307 to review a stunning turn of events for the pre-season relegation favourites. They also answer your Mailbag questions, focus on the transfers and other club teams in Newsbites, and preview a top of the table clash at Sheffield United.

Show Order

Recap - 02:31

Mailbag - 15:29

Newsbites - 27:28

Big Match Preview - 35:20

Reading FC News 24/7

