The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 307: Heady Heights

Reading grabbed first place in the Championship with a 1-0 win at Millwall spearheaded by debutant Naby Sarr.

Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas are back for The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 307 to review a stunning turn of events for the pre-season relegation favourites. They also answer your Mailbag questions, focus on the transfers and other club teams in Newsbites, and preview a top of the table clash at Sheffield United.

Show Order

Recap - 02:31

Mailbag - 15:29

Newsbites - 27:28

Big Match Preview - 35:20