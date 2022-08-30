Sheffield United 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 5

Not exactly at fault for any goals but his distribution was poor. Going long is fine but he lacked precision with his kicks. Did make a very good save at 3-0.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Got into good positions and ran all night, with little real support in attack (the 3-5-2 asks far too much of the wing-backs). Did lack a good ball in, though.

Tom Holmes: 4

Poor for goals one and three, bullied by Oli McBurnie and exposed at balls into the box.

Sam Hutchinson: 5

Chief organiser of a fairly disorganised defence. Maybe would have been better coming out to help the midfield at times.

Naby Sarr: 6

Generally pretty good in his clearances. Disappointing to see him subbed at half time, with Paul Ince revealing after the game he had a calf issue.

Tom McIntyre: 5

Slow to respond to runners in midfield and offered little going forward. Better as a true CDM but lack of creativity in midfield more generally focused his limitations. Okay as centre-back in second half.

Tom Ince: 6

Hit a decent half chance wide in the first half, otherwise did enough not to look terrible but just lacks an end product - and doesn’t really get on the ball enough to justify his threat.

Mamadou Loum: 5

Cracking in the tackle and actually a good carrier of the ball, in terms of holding off opponents and playing easy balls. Anything more than that in possession is far beyond him though, and he gave the ball away cheaply for the third goal to end Reading’s best spell in the game. Also fluffed a good opening in the first half.

Jeff Hendrick: 4

No midfield presence. Exactly what his best attribute is is to be confirmed as this sort of game; running hard, tracking markers, throwing in tackles should have suited him. Yet it didn’t.

Junior Hoilett: 7

Too often totally outnumbered in defence yet put in a really good shift against George Baldock. Like Yiadom, on his own too often in attack.

Lucas Joao: 4

Worrying. Completely unsuited to the tracking back role handed to him in the first half, he also shirked 50/50s and was dragged off after poor touches in the second half in exactly the positions and actions he typically thrives in. Miles off his usual sharpness, can only hope that’ll come with more minutes.

Substitutes

Tyrese Fornah: 5

Bits and pieces, offered little in either final third.

Shane Long: 6

Ran well, like his usual self, and missed one good chance to face goal and drive forward.

Michael Craig - N/A

Average: 5.23

Who was your man of the match against Sheffield United? Vote below or through this link.