The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 304: Long Time Coming

Reading are off the mark for the 2022/23 Championship season and deservedly so too following a hard-working display against Cardiff on Saturday. That means there’s plenty of positivity as Olly Allen and Ross Webber recap the game - from Shane Long’s very special homecoming to Tom Ince’s belter of a winning goal.

Plus, your questions are answered as always in the mailbag, there’s three new signings for Reading Women in newsbites and we look ahead to the games against Stevenage and Rotherham over the next seven days.

This week’s episode also sees the return of pubchat, as Marc Mayo sits down with University of Reading professor Ed Hawkins, the man behind the ‘Show Your Stripes’ climate change campaign that is incorporated in the club’s kits this season.

Show Order

Recap - 03:06

Mailbag - 24:45

Pubchat - 32:04

Newsbites - 40:02

Big Match Preview - 47:17