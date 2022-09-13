The Tilehurst End Podcast Extra: Sunderland Preview

The Royals are back in action on Wednesday night with Sunderland heading to Berkshire for a Championship clash.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II meant an impromptu weekend off for Reading but it is quickly back to the pitch as Marc and Olly preview the midweek match-up.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, you can listen to The Tilehurst End Podcast via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.