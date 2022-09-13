 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tilehurst End Podcast Extra: Sunderland Preview

Marc and Olly look ahead to the visit of the Black Cats after a weekend off for Reading.

By Marc Mayo and Olly_Allen
The Royals are back in action on Wednesday night with Sunderland heading to Berkshire for a Championship clash.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II meant an impromptu weekend off for Reading but it is quickly back to the pitch as Marc and Olly preview the midweek match-up.

