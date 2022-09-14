Reading 0-3 Sunderland: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley - 5

Other than one decent late save I’m not sure Lumley did much other than pick the ball out of his net three times. Not particularly to blame for any of the goals.

Andy Yiadom - 4

Something looked off with Yiadom tonight, he was really poor (albeit he wasn’t alone there). Even at 60 minutes he looked absolutely knackered which doesn’t make sense given we haven’t played for 10 days. Perhaps he isn’t fully fit, who knows. Was very easily beaten for their third which capped off a really poor night. His reaction (or lack of) after their third was frustrating too. Without wanting to sound too much like Roy Keane... just shout at someone, anyone. Don’t stand there looking not bothered.

Tom Holmes - 4

Just another really poor performance from Holmes. Looked all over the place and a completely sliced late clearance for a corner summed it up well. Holmes just isn’t good enough to play in a four at the back at the moment, which explains why Paul Ince was keen to start the season with a five.

Sam Hutchinson - 5

Slightly better than Holmes, probably, but still poor. Must have completed around 100 passes tonight, 80 of which were to Holmes and the other 20 to McIntyre. A five at the back is perfect for Hutchinson, so again the move to a four half way through the first half did not suit him.

Tom McIntyre - 3

I will bang this drum for the rest of my life: McIntyre is not a left-back. We started the game with a back five and whilst we didn’t see much of the ball, I don’t think Sunderland had a clear cut chance. Ince tried to change the flow of the game and moved to a back four with McIntyre at left-back, and five minutes later we found ourselves 2-0 down, with McIntyre badly at fault for both. Paul Ince has rightly had a lot of plaudits this season, but deserves criticism tonight.

Junior Hoilett - 5

Started at left-back, moved up front in the second half and ended the game at right-wing. That probably sums up our performance to be fair - all over the place. Deserves credit for his versatility but didn’t play particularly well.

Mamadou Loum - 4

Probably Loum’s worst game in a Reading shirt so far. Lost the ball a number of times and was fairly taken off at half time.

Tyrese Fornah - 4

Part of a midfield that just couldn’t keep possession, however possibly made less mistakes than the others. The midfield in general seemed to disappear tonight, and I honestly couldn’t tell you if we were playing with a midfield three or four for most of the second half.

Jeff Hendrick - 3

Possibly the worst player on the pitch but in fairness Hendrick did have some stiff competition. For most the game he was not making himself available as an option in midfield, meaning the centre-backs were stuck passing between themselves or going long, and even when he did get the ball he’d likely give it away. Very poor and will do well to start on Saturday.

Tom Ince - 5

The best of a very bad bunch. Worked extremely hard as usual but nothing he tried came off. Deserves credit for at least shouting at his teammates, a rare sighting of some passion and desire this evening.

Lucas Joao - 4

When Joao isn’t on form, he’s very bad. Sadly this was one of those evenings. Couldn’t hold the ball up at all, gave it away countless times, and wasn’t particularly aggressive in his pressing. Still an important player given the goals we know he’s capable of, but I’m certainly keen for Shane Long to return.

Substitutes

Baba Rahman - 5

Came on at half time for Loum, and in truth didn’t really do much other than one nice burst down the left without an end product. Could argue the cross for their third came from his side but it was a very slick team move in fairness.

Yakou Meite - 4

Possibly being harsh but came on for the final 25 minutes and I can’t remember him having a single touch. Totally anonymous but it is hard to single handedly change a game. I am slightly concerned injuries have taken a toll and he’s not the same player he used to be, but I hope I’m wrong.

Michael Craig - N/A

Came on for the final five minutes and I believe only touched the ball once, so probably completed as many passes as Hendrick.

