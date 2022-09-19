The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 309: Winning In Wigan

Reading bounced back from a poor defeat at home to Sunderland with a win on the road at Wigan on the weekend.

Marc Mayo and Adam Jones talk over the games with Pete Matthews dropping in for a Pubchat focused on the Women’s team, alongside the usual Recap, Mailbag and Big Match Preview.

Show Order

Recap - 02:06

Mailbag - 22:41

Pubchat - 32:47

Big Match Preview - 46:51