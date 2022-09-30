Congratulations to Tom Ince, who has secured an absolute landslide victory in our player of the month award for September. Ince, who also won the accolade in July/August, received a massive 95% of the vote - making it a non-contest against second-place Junior Hoilett (3%) and third-place Sam Hutchinson (2%).

The result was perhaps inevitable as Ince won all three of our man of the match votes in September as Reading picked up six points from a possible nine. Whether he is playing as a striker or slightly deeper, the 30-year-old has been absolutely crucial to his father’s grand plan this season.

In the 2-1 win over Stoke City, Lucas Joao may have scored the two goals but it was Ince who ran the show with his relentless work ethic. He finished the game with the most tackles (six), blocks (four) and joint-most interceptions (two) out of anyone on the pitch.

He arose as the best of a bad bunch after Reading were thrashed 3-0 at home by Sunderland, but was then the man to help the Royals once again bounce back with a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Wigan Athletic. Ince’s inch-perfect free-kick just after the hour mark proved decisive at the DW Stadium.

Already emerging as an early candidate for player of the season, Ince has quickly cemented himself as a fans’ favourite after signing a permanent contract in the summer. Long may his fine form continue.

The Tilehurst End Player of the Month winners 2022/23

July/August - Tom Ince (69%)

September - Tom Ince (95%)