Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 7

Commanding in the box and coming for crosses in the first half. Showed a wonderful piece of distribution for Lucas Joao’s opener too. The deflection completely flummoxed him for the equaliser and he was untroubled throughout really, thanks to the men in front of him.

Andy Yiadom: 7

Another Mr Reliable performance from, well, Mr Reliable. I just really, really love him. 7/10s every single week.

Tom Holmes: 7

Commanding in the air overall but was beaten too easily by Flint for the Wilmot goal. Other than though he was really good - as were his counterparts at centre back. Showed some nice progressions out of defence too and looked good with the ball at his feet.

Sam Hutchinson: 7

Looks a really astute addition at the back. He was commanding, authoritative and an impressive organised of the back five. Warrior.

Tom McIntyre: 7

Like Holmes, he came out of defence well with the ball and showed some nice touches. Part of a really well organised defence that didn’t get that troubled at all. Impressive showing.

Junior Hoilett: 6

Got the nod ahead of Baba at left wing back. Didn’t perhaps show as much going forward as he would’ve wanted but was solid defensively and again looked assured in a position he wouldn't have been that used to before this season.

Tom Ince: 7

A deeper role for Ince today, part of a midfield three with Jeff Hendrick and Tyrese Fornah. I was going to give him a 6 until (because I don’t think he did a huge amount going forward) until I saw his stats on Sky. Most tackles won, most duels won and won the Sky Player of the Match. He works harder than any Reading player I can remember in recent times.

Jeff Hendrick: 7

Interestingly he was given the role of the deepest midfielder with Mamadou Loum out. Had his best game so far in a Reading shirt in my opinion. He was calm and assured on the ball and was a good insurance for Ince and Fornah who got given more license to roam forward. Still lots more to come from him this season I feel though.

Tyrese Fornah: 7

Didn’t get to show as much on the ball as I’m sure he would’ve wanted to in the first half, but much more involved in the second. Played a lovely ball into Joao to win the penalty and was part of a well-organised midfield.

Lucas Joao: 8

Took his first goal really well, even if there was a comedy of errors from the Stoke backline that led to it, and then both won and despatched the penalty in the second half. Wasn't hugely involved apart from his goals, but still not a bad afternoon’s work for the birthday boy.

Shane Long: 6

Made himself a nuisance like you would expect him to, but missed a huge chance at 1-0 to strengthen our lead. On another day that could’ve been costly. But, come on, it’s Shane Long. We can’t be too harsh.

Subs

Baba Rahman: 6

Slotted in that left-wing-back position seamlessly when he came on and you imagine going forward that will be his position to lose. So, so good to see him back in a ‘Ding shirt.

Kelvin Ehibhatioman: 6

Came on for a tiring Long in the second half, didn’t really impact the game going forward but showed some promising touches.

Nesta Guiness-Walker: N/A

Came on with a few minutes to go so didn’t get enough time to make an impact.

Average: 6.76/10

