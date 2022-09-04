The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace

Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.

On this week’s podcast, Olly Allen and Ross Webber dive into the game’s big talking points, including Joao’s two goals, Tom Ince’s remarkable work rate, the team’s bounce back ability and how the Select Car Leasing Stadium is slowly becoming a fortress. The latest goings on around the club are rounded up in Newsbites, before Olly and Ross look ahead to Reading’s tricky-looking trip to Watford.

Show Order

Recap - 02:52

Newsbites - 21:11

Big Match Preview - 29:15