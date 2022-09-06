Congratulations to Tom Ince, who you have voted as Reading’s Player of the Month for July/August! The 30-year-old took home 69% of the vote, far ahead of Junior Hoilett (14%), Mamadou Loum (11%) and Andy Yiadom (6%).

Having signed on a permanent deal in the summer following his release from Stoke, Ince played every minute in the league in the opening month of the season and was one of the standout performers in a team that placed fifth at the end of August. He started the campaign in an advanced midfield role, but a few weeks in he was a fully-fledged strike partner to Lucas Joao or Shane Long and the first line of dad Paul’s pressing system.

Ince showed that he was the perfect fit for that with his relentless hard work and he has quickly become a fans’ favourite with the level of effort he shows every time he steps foot on the pitch. While perhaps his end product remains lacking, that can be forgiven for the way he typifies this team’s resolve and commitment.

That said, his one goal in August was an absolute belter. The movement and pace on his strike from outside of the box to win the game against Cardiff was rather special, while he had won the penalty earlier in the game that drew Reading level. Ince’s other goal contribution last month came against Blackburn, as his corner was headed in by Tom McIntyre to set the Royals off on a 3-0 victory.

A thoroughly deserved winner of our first monthly award of the season.