 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stoke City Fans Verdict: Royals Continue Fine Home Form

Harry rounds up the fans’ reaction as Reading won yet again at home.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

After the 4-0 drubbing at Sheffield United last Tuesday, a reaction was a necessity against Stoke City. Sheffield United will do that to a lot of teams this season and they are not our fight this season, but conceding four always stings and you always want to see a reaction.

And a reaction is what we got. From the get-go the team were full of the energy and spirit we’ve become used for the vast majority of this season. Defensively sound, full of running and fighting for one another.

And we got our rewards. A Lucas Joao double, with his goals coming either side of a Stoke equaliser, were the difference.

Here’s how the fans reacted to some the key talking points...

Lucas Joao

Not bad for a lazy striker, eh?

On Tuesday against the Blades he was a talking point for all the wrong reasons, but this time it’s for all the right reasons.

He came in for a fair whack of criticism after his showing against Sheffield United, but I think he’s now once again proved that selling him or cashing in would nothing short of a ludicrous.

From zero to hero...

Tom Ince

I just really, really, really love him. And so do all of you by the looks of it, and why wouldn’t we?

I genuinely cannot remember another Reading player who runs as much as Ince Jr, which is a very, very good answer to any questions he may get about him being in the team because his dad’s the gaffer.

He had another really good game and is clearly the leader on the pitch in terms of mentality, and the fans love it...

Home form

Who’d have thought after eight games of the season we’d be one of four teams in the EFL with a 100% home record? Not me, that’s for sure. And I’m sure I’m not alone in that boat.

Our home form will be imperative this season and we’ve already made it a fortress. We need to make the SCL a tough place to come. For too long it’s been an easy game for other teams, but that’s not been the case this season.

The fans are loving going to home games so far, and who can blame them?

Conclusion

Another seriously fantastic result. To have this ability to bounce back after bad defeats is so, so important - and will be for the rest of this season. Of course, prevention is better than a cure but we would be naive to say we won’t have a few heavy losses this season.

Onwards and upwards from here. Next up a little trip to Vicarage Road...

URZ

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...