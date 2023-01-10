Andy Carroll to stay with Reading until 2024!

Reading have announced that Andy Carroll has signed a contract extension that will see him stay put until the summer of 2024, with confirmation of this agreement coming this afternoon.

The 34-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire this month - but Paul Ince has been keen to tie him down to fresh terms for a while now and has been granted that wish with the experienced forward set to remain in Berkshire for the remainder of this term and next season as well.

Scoring four times in 16 league appearances during this campaign, he has helped the Royals to win an extra four points with his recent goals against Swansea City and Norwich proving to be crucial.

And even with Femi Azeez returning as a potential option for Ince, many supporters will be delighted to see Carroll stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Able to stay fit for the past 18 months, he first signed for the club back in November 2021 before deciding to link up with West Bromwich Albion last January.

Unfortunately for him, he was unable to guide the Baggies to a top-six finish at the end of last term and was released on the expiration of his contract by Steve Bruce in the summer.

Unable to find a club during the previous window, he linked up with the Royals again in September and has enjoyed a reasonably successful second spell in Berkshire so far despite being ineffective in a couple of games.

Speaking after this deal was agreed, Ince said: “AC is the perfect example to follow for any young striker – not simply in the chances he creates or the goals he scores, but the phenomenal work rate he shows in every minute of every game, the dedication he demonstrates on a cold, wet, windy morning in training, the attitude and experience he brings into the dressing room…that is his DNA as a footballer.

“He is a real asset to this football club and I’m so pleased he has agreed to be part of the progress we are trying to make.”

Congratulations Andy!